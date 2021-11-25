WATCH: Are the Boston Celtics really stuck in neutral in title quest?

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

A recent article by ESPN reporter Tim Bontemps shed light on what scouts and executives from opposing teams think about the Boston Celtics and their current quest to build a contender around star forwards Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.

Spoiler alert — the opinions on the state of the team and its recent history are, by and large, not especially praiseworthy.

“Stuck in neutral” was one respondent’s comment. To that person and other skeptics, the Celtics need upgrades up and down the roster if they want to truly be in the thick of a title chase, but they have far fewer assets to work with thanks to a slow and steady talent drain under previous team president Danny Ainge.

Is this a fair depiction of the Celtics this season? Or hyperbole cooked up by opposing executives to create cracks in the foundation of a potential future juggernaut? The hosts of the CLNS Media podcast “The Garden Report” dived into this question on the most recent episode of their pod.

Watch the video embedded above to hear their takes on the team’s status quo, and whether they feel the critiques of Boston in that article were accurate.

