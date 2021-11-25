ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canada taps into strategic reserves to deal with massive shortage ... of maple syrup

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile high gas prices have pushed President Biden to tap into the US's strategic oil reserves, America's neighbor to the north is also dealing with a shortage of another so-called "liquid gold". The Canadian group Quebec Maple Syrup Producers recently announced it was releasing about 50 million pounds of...

