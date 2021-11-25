Black Friday weekend is all about supporting small breweries

This Saturday, the Bossier City Famers' Market is back for a special encore event just so you can support and shop local for Small Business Saturday!. Chris Graham, the organizer of the market, says you'll be able to shop over 65 local vendors Saturday from 10 am - 3 pm in the south parking lot of Pierre Bossier Mall. Admission and parking are both free and this weekend he says they'll have 'Boutiques, retail, food, crafts, fresh local veggies and fruits, food trucks, jams, salsa, honey, baked goods, jellies, berries, pickles, freshly squeezed lemonade, peppers, handmade soap, tamales, kettle corn, pies, watermelon, crafts, jewelry, gulf shrimp, pet treats, handmade goods, art, plants, leather/woodwork, seasoning blends, coffee, kids activities and much more!' Chris also says there will be live music Saturday, as well as face painting and balloons for the kids, and more. I love that the event is pet-friendly so I can bring my oversized lap dogs with me. To see the constantly updated vendors list, join the Bossier City Farmers Market Facebook page.

BOSSIER CITY, LA ・ 9 DAYS AGO