Every Thursday, the Epic Games Store offers users free games or in-game content. Often, there's just one freebie available, but this week, users will have three to claim! Starting today, Guild of Dungeoneering, Never Alone (Kisima Ingitchuna), and Kid A Mnesia Exhibition are all available for free. Users can claim all three of these options through November 25th, when they will revert to their original price points. For those unfamiliar with how this works, the games only need to be claimed by that date, at which point they will remain a part of the user's library permanently.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO