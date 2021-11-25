ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ET's Kevin Frazier and Keltie Knight Host 'Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS'

Cover picture for the articleNow here's something to be grateful for! Entertainment Tonight's Kevin Frazier and Keltie Knight are going live in New York City on Thanksgiving Day as the host of The Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS. The TV...

