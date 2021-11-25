ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Three Thoughts: Norris scores again on the road

NHL
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ottawa Senators began the California swing of its road trip with a 6-3 loss to the San Jose Sharks Wednesday night. Josh Norris once again scored on the road while Tim Stützle spent extensive time at centre, as Three Thoughts examines. Norris scores again on road. Make it...

www.nhl.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Tells Canadian Hockey Fans To Look In The Mirror: ‘They Definitely Push Guys Away’

BOSTON (CBS) — Bruins winger Brad Marchand was dominant on Sunday night against the Canucks, scoring a game-tying goal and registering a primary assist on the go-ahead goal, both of which came in the third period of Boston’s 3-2 win. This development no doubt irked many Canucks viewers back in Vancouver, as Marchand has never been the most celebrated player in British Columbia, dating back to his and the Bruins’ Stanley Cup win over the Canucks in 2011. Capping off some chaos. Marchy's tying goal on the power play is tonight's @JagermeisterUSA Shot of the Game!@Bmarch63 | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/8mpV8cDTtO — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Bruins' Brad Marchand suspended three games for slew foot

The Department of Player Safety has issued a three-game suspension to Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand for slew-footing Vancouver Canucks defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson last night. As the accompanying video explains:. It is important to note that there are many occasions during the course of a game where players use either...
NHL
CBS Boston

On Tuukka Rask, Bruins GM Don Sweeney Gives Most Definitive Statement Yet

BOSTON (CBS) — In the case of Tuukka Rask potentially rejoining the Boston Bruins this season, there’s been a whole lot of open-ended, speculative talk. Now, there’s something a bit more definitive — and it points to a return seeming borderline imminent. Bruins general manager Don Sweeney spoke to the media on Tuesday, and at the end of the session, he was asked if the team has spoken with Rask about a contract. Sweeney said that such a time has not yet come, but when it does, he’s confident that the two sides will be able to reach an agreement. “If indeed...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
California State
WGR550

Sabres fall behind early in loss to Seattle

The Seattle Kraken used a three-goal first period to sweep the season series against the Buffalo Sabres. Seattle defeated the Sabres, 7-4, on Monday night at KeyBank Center. Pat Malacaro has a complete game recap:
BUFFALO, NY
ESPN

Why the Seattle Kraken should embrace cult heroes like Brandon Tanev

I don't care if the Seattle Kraken are good or bad. I only care that they're weird. The Vegas Golden Knights warped our expectations for how an NHL expansion team should perform in its first season, having leveraged the league's new advantageous draft rules to maximum compensatory effect. None of us figured the Kraken for a Stanley Cup finalist like the inaugural Knights were, but most felt they'd be better than the .300 points percentage team that entered into action on Wednesday night. Or, at least one with a better team save percentage than the Arizona Coyotes.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lassi Thomson
Person
Thomas Chabot
Person
Brady Tkachuk
Person
Josh Norris
Person
Tim Stützle
Yardbarker

Three Maple Leafs’ Quick Hits: Thoughts About Three Key Players

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ Quick Hits, I’ll take a look at some short news flashes that focus on news about different players on the team. Quick Hit #1: Ondrej Kase Is Great on Defense, But He’s Great on Offense, Too. Ondrej Kase scored another goal against the...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On The Road#The Ottawa Senators#The San Jose Sharks#German#Finnish
CBS Boston

Jake DeBrusk Requests Trade From Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — Jake DeBrusk wants a new beginning. The Bruins winger has requested a trade, according to TSN’s Ryan Rishaug. “[DeBrusk] asked for a trade over the weekend,” Rishaug reported. “It’s felt a change of scenery moving forward would be beneficial. DeBrusk will remain with the team while the Bruins try and facilitate the request.” Elliotte Friedman reported that the Bruins are “working on the possibility of a fresh start for the player” but that “nothing is imminent at this time.” DeBrusk, 25, was a healthy scratch for Sunday’s win over the Canucks. He has three goals and three assists in 17 games played this year, to go with a minus-2 rating. Now in his fifth season, DeBrusk has scored 70 goals with 70 assists for 140 points in 261 games. He’s also scored 16 goals with 10 assists in 59 playoff games. The 15th overall pick in what has become the infamous 2015 draft for Don Sweeney and the Bruins, DeBrusk has struggled to live up to his draft position for the Bruins, who picked DeBrusk as the second of three consecutive picks in the middle of the first round.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
San Jose Sharks
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Ottawa Senators
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL

Nuts & Bolts: A rematch against the Blues

The Lightning and Blues shift their home-and-home series south to Tampa on Thursday night. TV coverage: Bally Sports Sun (check local listings) Projected Lineup (subject to change) Forwards. Ondrej Palat - Steven Stamkos - Alex Barré-Boulet. Alex Killorn - Anthony Cirelli - Gabriel Fortier. Pat Maroon - Pierre-Edouard Bellemare -...
NHL
NHL

Ruff Sends Message with Tough Practice | BLOG

3-on-1 rushes? 2-on-2 battles? Power play? Penalty kill? The shootout?. You name it, the Devils probably worked on it on Wednesday at practice. It was a fast-paced, physically exhausting skate following last night's 5-2 disappointing effort against San Jose. Just when you thought practice would traditionally have ended, considering the team's travel schedule, Ruff signaled for another drill.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy