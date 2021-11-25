ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texans sound off on Patriots' Matt Judon slamming mac and cheese as a Thanksgiving dish

By Mark Lane
 6 days ago
New England Patriots linebacker Matt Judon doesn’t like macaroni and cheese as a Thanksgiving dish, and it has upset some players across the NFL.

Judon expostulated the inclusion of the pasta and cheese dish as a Thanksgiving side:

“We’ve gotta get macaroni and cheese off the table, all right guys?” Judon said Tuesday via the Patriots Wire. “It’s just cheese and noodles. I’m getting on my soapbox. It’s just cheese and noodles and it’s not that good. Let’s be honest guys: Everybody here is probably a little lactose (intolerant) so it messes up our stomachs and we’ve got to get it off the table. It’s probably one of the most overrated dishes.

“I have never liked macaroni and cheese. And you know how they say, ‘Your taste buds change every seven years?’ Every time I try it, it’s the same thing and it’s never going to change and it’s never going to get better. I’m almost 30 now, I’m set in my ways, and it’s disgusting. Get it off the table. The bathrooms will be less busy and everybody will have a better day. So if you want to have a good Thanksgiving, don’t cook macaroni and cheese.”

Count the Houston Texans as a team with players who proscribed Judon’s take.

Justin Reid

Reid did not hold back when it came to countering Judon.

“Let me just say this, let me start off by saying Matt Judon is completely wrong,” said Reid. “Mac and cheese is a staple and is one of the all-time Thanksgiving dishes, especially with the crumble on top. We got to have that.”

Reid, who prefers the mac and cheese to be firmer and not too watery, playfully questioned the sanity of individuals who don’t like mac and cheese.

“Some people just got some screws loose,” Reid said. “I feel like that’s almost a sin.”

Brandin Cooks

“It has to be baked mac and cheese,” Cooks said. “Have to get a little of the crust on top, but definitely a mac and cheese fan.”

The wideout also stated his mother cooks the best mac and cheese.

Tytus Howard

“I love mac and cheese,” Howard said, who added that Judon’s opinion is out there.

“Judon is crazy,” said Howard. “I don’t even know where he’s from.”

