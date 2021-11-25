D'Andre Swift leaves Lions vs. Bears matchup with a shoulder injury, ruled OUT

Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift left the Lions’ Thanksgiving matchup with the Chicago Bears with a shoulder injury.

Swift was shaken up after landing hard on his right shoulder along the Chicago sidelines during the second quarter. He laid on the Ford Field turf for several minutes before eventually getting up and trotting off to the Lions sidelines.

The initial report from the team is a right shoulder injury and that Swift is questionable to return. He had three carries netting zero yards and three receptions for three yards upon his departure.

Update: After halftime, the Lions quickly ruled Swift out for the rest of the game. Cornerback Bobby Price was also ruled out with a shoulder injury.