ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

D'Andre Swift leaves Lions vs. Bears matchup with a shoulder injury, ruled OUT

By Jeff Risdon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31DNZS_0d6qtVcX00

Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift left the Lions’ Thanksgiving matchup with the Chicago Bears with a shoulder injury.

Swift was shaken up after landing hard on his right shoulder along the Chicago sidelines during the second quarter. He laid on the Ford Field turf for several minutes before eventually getting up and trotting off to the Lions sidelines.

The initial report from the team is a right shoulder injury and that Swift is questionable to return. He had three carries netting zero yards and three receptions for three yards upon his departure.

Update: After halftime, the Lions quickly ruled Swift out for the rest of the game. Cornerback Bobby Price was also ruled out with a shoulder injury.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

D’Andre Swift has taken reigns as the Lions workhorse

Circumstances led to a huge workload for D’Andre Swift in Week 10, but there’s no denying he is the Lions’ workhorse. With Jamaal Williams (thigh) out for a second straight game, D’Andre Swift was in line for a bigger workload than usual in Week 10 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Add bad weather in Pittsburgh, quarterback Jared Goff playing with an oblique strain and rookie backup Jermar Jefferson suffering an ankle injury in the game, and that workload ramped up–to the tune of 33 carries for a career-high 130 yards.
NFL
numberfire.com

Lions' D'Andre Swift (shoulder) limited on Wednesday

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (shoulder) was limited at Wednesday's practice ahead of Week 11's game against the Cleveland Browns. Swift was limited on Wednesday with a shoulder issue, a new injury coming off his 33-carry, 3-reception game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10. Swift has been limited in several practices so far this season, usually drawing the questionable tag before being upgraded to available and playing without limitation. However, since this is a new injury, keep an eye on his practice participation the rest of the week leading up to Sunday. Assuming Swift is available, our models expect him to handle 16.9 carries and 5.5 receptions against the Browns. Jamaal Williams (thigh) returned to practice on Wednesday and was also limited.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Insider Offers New Injury Update For Lions RB D’Andre Swift

D’Andre Swift is going to need some recovery time after leaving Thursday’s game with an injury. Swift left Thursday’s Thanksgiving game against the Chicago Bears with a shoulder injury. NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported on Friday afternoon that Swift’s injury isn’t believed to be serious, but he will be considered...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Thanksgiving#American Football
247Sports

D'Andre Swift injury: Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell provides update on star RB

D’Andre Swift left the Detroit Lions 16-14 Thanksgiving loss to the Chicago Bears with an injury. It was reported as a shoulder injury and was ruled out once he was evaluated off the field. Swift had just three carries for zero yards and three catches for nine yards before leaving the game Thursday. Lions head coach Dan Campbell revealed the extent of Swift’s injury. Without Swift, the Lions lost a valuable offensive weapon as they fell to 0-10-1 on the 2021 season.
NFL
NESN

D'Andre Swift considered day-to-day with a shoulder sprain

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that D’Andre Swift is considered day-to-day with a shoulder sprain. After the Lions’ loss to the Bears, coach Dan Campbell referred to the injury as such. Swift will have December fifth to heal up before Detroit lines up against Minnesota. Swift leads the Lions in rushing yards with 555, and his four rushing touchdowns are also lead the team. If Swift is out for any period, expect Jamaal Williams to get the bulk of the carries. This news is positive, considering it could have been much worse. Swift could still miss a game or two, but there is still a possibility of him suiting up for Week 13, which would be great for Swift because the Vikings aren’t great against the rush.
NFL
FanSided

D’Andre Swift injury update: Out in Week 13 and beyond?

Lions’ running back D’Andre Swift suffered a shoulder injury on Thanksgiving Day, and Monday’s update from Dan Campbell was not promising. The Detroit Lions added a notable injury to the insult of a Thanksgiving Day loss, as running back D’Andre Swift suffered a right shoulder injury and never re-entered the game against the Chicago Bears. On Friday, head coach Dan Campbell said the Lions’ best player was day-to-day with a shoulder sprain.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
firstsportz.com

“We got Jamaal back”: Lions Coach Dan Campbell reckons that a lot will rely on Jamaal Williams’ shoulders in D’Andre Swift’s absence

The Detroit Lions haven’t had the best of times on the field in the past few games. After a tie against the Steelers, they were defeated by the Browns and the Bears in their last two encounters. They haven’t been able to click as a unit under pressure and injuries to star players in the side have only made things worse for the Lions.
NFL
107 JAMZ

NFL Kicker Does the Unthinkable – Fans Cannot Believe Their Eyes

I cannot imagine the pressure an NFL kicker must be under every time he steps out onto the field of play. Not only do you have the pressure of completing the kick for the thousands of screaming fans in the stands but for an NFL kicker, there is more. He will have to face his much larger teammates if he misses.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Ezekiel Elliott News

The Dallas Cowboys had to play last weekend’s game without their starting quarterback in Dak Prescott. This week, the NFC East leaders could have to play without their starting running back in Ezekiel Elliott. Elliott limped off the field following the Cowboys’ most-recent drive against the Denver Broncos defense. While...
NFL
The Spun

Panthers Coach Matt Rhule Names New Starting Quarterback For Sunday

Despite leading the Carolina Panthers to a victory last Sunday, P.J. Walker will not start this Sunday against the Washington Football Team. Instead, Panthers coach Matt Rhule is handing the keys to his offense over to Cam Newton. That’s right, Newton will make his first start for the Panthers since...
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Announce Who Will Take Over As Head Coach

Mike McCarthy will not be on the sidelines for the Dallas Cowboys when they take on the New Orleans Saints this Thursday. But somebody has to step in and run the team in his absence. Speaking to the media on Monday, McCarthy announced that defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will serve...
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Tarik Cohen is angry, but questions still linger

Early last season, the Chicago Bears lost shifty running back and return specialist Tarik Cohen to an ACL injury. After sitting out the remainder of the 2020 season, many believed he would be back for the start of this year. Unfortunately, that has not been the case. Cohen has yet...
NFL
FanSided

3 quarterbacks who need to be benched after Week 9

These NFL quarterbacks played badly enough in the early slate of Week 9 to just take a seat on the bench and think about their poor play. Week 9 of the NFL season got off to just about the craziest start that you could imagine. The Cowboys got blown out by the Broncos at home, the Bills lost to the Jaguars as neither team found the end zone, the Browns lambasted the Bengals after a drama-filled week in Cleveland, the Falcons upended the Saints, and the Giants topped the Raiders.
NFL
On3.com

Report: Top candidate emerges to replace Brian Kelly at Notre Dame

With the news breaking that Brian Kelly will leave Notre Dame for LSU, the Fighting Irish are wasting little time in finding his replacement. According to Notre Dame beat writer Pete Sampson, sources around the program believe that there will be some momentum among the decision-makers at the university to elevate Marcus Freeman. And if he were to take over, he would be a first-time head coach, which is a rarity at Notre Dame.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Dan Marino’s net worth in 2021

Dan Marino is undeniably one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history. Despite not winning a Super Bowl, his skills and multiple records speak for themselves. In this one, we will dive into his career and Dan Marino’s net worth in 2021. Dan Marino’s Net Worth in 2021 (estimate): $50...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
97K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy