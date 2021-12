As commercial fishermen traveling to and from the fishing grounds, we have seen an increase in pollution by the cruise industry, both water and air. The summer of 2019 was very concerning. The mixing zone between Chatham Straights and Frederick Sound where it is legal for the cruise ships to dump their gray water was streaked with blackish foamy water pollution miles long and hundreds of feet wide. The hillsides were lined with blue smoke from their exhaust scrubbers that clung to the trees all summer long. Department of Environmental office in Juneau told us that they had many complaints of the same thing I was reporting.

3 DAYS AGO