ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

D'Andre Swift (shoulder) ruled out for Detroit on Thanksgiving

By Sean Montiel
numberfire.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDetroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift will not return Thursday in the team's game against the Chicago...

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA Today

Lions RB D'Andre Swift hurts shoulder, leaves Bears game

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift hurt his right shoulder in the second quarter against the Chicago Bears and was not cleared to return on Thursday. Bears receiver Marquise Goodwin left the game with a foot injury, linebacker Roquan Smith had a hamstring injury and fellow linebacker Sam Kamara was evaluated for a concussion in the first half. Kamara and Smith did not return. Goodwin came back to play in the second half, but was later ruled out.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#American Football
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions get optimistic news regarding RB D’Andre Swift

Detroit Lions RB D’Andre Swift left yesterday’s Thanksgiving Day game at Ford Field after suffering what head coach Dan Campbell referred to as a sprained shoulder. However, the news is more positive today. According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, Swift is only considered “day to day”:. #Lions RB D'Andre Swift,...
NFL
zonecoverage.com

D'Andre Swift Is Emerging As A Star In Detroit's Conservative Approach

Digging through the scraps of another close, deflating loss for the Detroit Lions, one gem turned up yet again: D’Andre Swift. The second-year running back became the first Lions player to run for 100 yards in back-to-back games since Kevin Jones did it in 2004. Swift has been tremendous in Dan Campbell’s super-conservative game plan.
NFL
Pride Of Detroit

Report: Lions’ RB D’Andre Swift ‘considered day-to-day’ with shoulder sprain

In Week 10 Detroit Lions running back, D’Andre Swift had a career-high 33 carries and injured his shoulder in a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The following week, he was limited in practice but did not carry an injury designation into the game, and once again carried the load against the Cleveland Browns.
NFL
NESN

D'Andre Swift injuries shoulder in Thanksgiving game against the Bears

After the Lions’ loss to the Bears, coach Dan Campbell said they’ll have to “wait and see” about D’Andre Swift’s shoulder injury. Campbell referred to the injury as a shoulder sprain. Swift will have imaging on Friday to reveal the exact extent of the damage. If it is just a sprain, he’ll have ten days to heal before Detroit lines up against Minnesota. Swift could miss one or two weeks, but his status will become more apparent in 24 hours. Swift leads the Lions in rushing yards with 555, and his four rushing touchdowns also lead the team. If Swift is out for any period of time, expect Jamaal Williams to get the bulk of the carries.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
MLive.com

Lions RB D’Andre Swift sprains shoulder in Thanksgiving loss, status unclear

DETROIT -- The Lions lost another game. They lost another key offensive player too, this time D’Andre Swift. The running back suffered a sprained shoulder in the 16-14 loss on Thanksgiving to the Chicago Bears. He left the game in the second quarter, then headed for the locker room and never returned.
NFL
247Sports

D'Andre Swift injury: Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell provides update on star RB

D’Andre Swift left the Detroit Lions 16-14 Thanksgiving loss to the Chicago Bears with an injury. It was reported as a shoulder injury and was ruled out once he was evaluated off the field. Swift had just three carries for zero yards and three catches for nine yards before leaving the game Thursday. Lions head coach Dan Campbell revealed the extent of Swift’s injury. Without Swift, the Lions lost a valuable offensive weapon as they fell to 0-10-1 on the 2021 season.
NFL
MLive.com

Halftime analysis: D’Andre Swift injury spoils fast start by Lions on Thanksgiving

DETROIT -- The Lions enjoyed a rare explosive start, but it’s hard to feel good about their chances without their best skill player. Star running back D’Andre Swift has returned to the locker room after suffering a shoulder injury in the second quarter of the Thanksgiving game against Chicago. His return is officially questionable, and so are the Lions’ chances of winning their first game of the season. They trail 13-7 at halftime.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Fantasy Football Injury Updates: Christian McCaffrey, D’Andre Swift, Dalvin Cook (2021 Fantasy Football)

Hopefully, everyone had a fantastic Thanksgiving this week, and if you’re someone who doesn’t celebrate the holiday, you hopefully had a tremendous week in general. Even though it’s the season of giving, the game of football is far from forgiving when it comes to injuries. A handful of injuries took place this week in the NFL that affects how we view fantasy football. With that in mind, let’s look at the notable injuries that happened in Week 12 and how we should handle them moving forward.
NFL
ESPN

Source: Detroit Lions RB D'Andre Swift could miss multiple weeks with shoulder injury

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift was absent during Wednesday's practice session in the indoor practice facility with the team preparing for Sunday's home game against the Minnesota Vikings. Swift could miss multiple weeks with a shoulder sprain, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. He wants...
NFL
firstsportz.com

“We got Jamaal back”: Lions Coach Dan Campbell reckons that a lot will rely on Jamaal Williams’ shoulders in D’Andre Swift’s absence

The Detroit Lions haven’t had the best of times on the field in the past few games. After a tie against the Steelers, they were defeated by the Browns and the Bears in their last two encounters. They haven’t been able to click as a unit under pressure and injuries to star players in the side have only made things worse for the Lions.
NFL
107 JAMZ

NFL Kicker Does the Unthinkable – Fans Cannot Believe Their Eyes

I cannot imagine the pressure an NFL kicker must be under every time he steps out onto the field of play. Not only do you have the pressure of completing the kick for the thousands of screaming fans in the stands but for an NFL kicker, there is more. He will have to face his much larger teammates if he misses.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Ezekiel Elliott News

The Dallas Cowboys had to play last weekend’s game without their starting quarterback in Dak Prescott. This week, the NFC East leaders could have to play without their starting running back in Ezekiel Elliott. Elliott limped off the field following the Cowboys’ most-recent drive against the Denver Broncos defense. While...
NFL
The Spun

Panthers Coach Matt Rhule Names New Starting Quarterback For Sunday

Despite leading the Carolina Panthers to a victory last Sunday, P.J. Walker will not start this Sunday against the Washington Football Team. Instead, Panthers coach Matt Rhule is handing the keys to his offense over to Cam Newton. That’s right, Newton will make his first start for the Panthers since...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Packers receive tough injury news on Randall Cobb

The Green Bay Packers are currently in a heated contest against the Los Angeles Rams. They’ve looked solid throughout the game but it seems Green Bay will be lacking firepower due to the latest injury update regarding Randall Cobb. According to Jourdan Rodrigue, “Randall Cobb (groin) is out for the...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Von Miller drops truth bomb on trade from Broncos to Rams

Miller talked to reporters Wednesday about the trade and again talked about how difficult it was to leave the Broncos, admitting it hurt real bad. But then as he made his way to Los Angeles to officially become a Ram, excitement washed over him. When I took off Tuesday morning,...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy