Technology

Software AG considers putting itself up for sale-Bloomberg

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 6 days ago

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Software AG is exploring strategic options including a...

kfgo.com

MarketWatch

Brazilian digital banking platform Nu to offer 289.2 million shares in IPO, priced at $8 to $9 each

Brazilian digital banking platform Nu Holdings Ltd. set terms for its initial public offering on Tuesday, with plans to offer 289.2 million Class A shares, priced at $8 to $9 each. The company is also planning to list Class A shares in the form of Brazilian depositary receipts in Brazil, with each BDR representing 1/6(th) of a Class A ordinary share. The company has applied to list on the New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker 'NU.' Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and Nu Invest Corretora de Valores SA are lead underwriters in a syndicate of 13 banks on the deal. Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. The company had a loss of $99.1 million in the nine months through Sept. 30, wider than the loss of $64.4 million posted in the year-earlier period. Revenue roughly doubled to $1.062 billion from $534.6 billion. The Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 0.5% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 24%.
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock falls Wednesday, underperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) slipped 4.27% to $310.60 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.83% to 15,254.05 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.34% to 34,022.04. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $73.73 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock underperforms Wednesday when compared to competitors

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) slumped 0.60% to $2,821.03 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.18% to 4,513.04 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.34% to 34,022.04. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $198.30 below its 52-week high ($3,019.33), which the company achieved on November 19th.
kfgo.com

Grab’s Nasdaq debut to set tone for Southeast Asian tech listings

SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Grab, Southeast Asia’s biggest ride-hailing and delivery firm, makes its market debut on Thursday after a record $40 billion merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), in a listing that will set the tone for other regional offerings. The backdoor listing on Nasdaq marks the high point...
kfgo.com

Timeline: Southeast Asia’s Grab takes a ride to $40 billion SPAC listing

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Southeast Asian ride-hailing and food delivery platform Grab Holdings lists on Nasdaq via the world’s largest special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) deal worth $40 billion. Here are some milestones for the Singapore-headquartered company:. 2011: Anthony Tan and co-founder Tan Hooi Ling create Grab in a Harvard Business...
kfgo.com

Indian ride hailing firm Ola has 1 million reservations for its electric scooter

(Reuters) – Indian ride-hailing company Ola has received 1 million reservations for its electric scooter, Chief Executive Officer Bhavish Aggarwal said on Thursday. Ola’s ambition was to make India a global electric vehicle hub, Aggarwal told the Reuters Next conference. Ola, backed by Japan’s Softbank Group, has a majority share...
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
kfgo.com

China’s Kaisa struggles for relief from bond holders as default risk looms

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Chinese developer Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd is unlikely to win bondholders’ approval to extend the maturity of a $400 million bond due next week, analysts say, heaping more pressure on other indebted peers. Kaisa’s proposal to delay the maturity of the bond by 18 months comes against the backdrop of growing creditor concerns about Chinese property developers’ ability to meet their near-term offshore repayment obligations.
kfgo.com

Investors flee U.S. corporate junk debt on inflation, Omicron concerns

CHICAGO (Reuters) – Worries over surging inflation and a new variant of the coronavirus are roiling the U.S. corporate junk bond market, though some believe the tumble could draw investors seeking higher yields. November marked the worst month since the start of the pandemic for the bonds of low-rated companies,...
kfgo.com

India’s Swiggy to invest $700 million in grocery delivery service Instamart

BENGALURU (Reuters) – SoftBank-backed Indian food delivery startup Swiggy said on Thursday it would invest $700 million in its grocery delivery service Instamart, to strengthen its footing in a highly competitive domestic market. First launched in the Indian cities of Bengaluru and Gurugram last year, Instamart is set to reach...
kfgo.com

Weibo’s Hong Kong listing to raise $385 million -sources

HONG KONG (Reuters) -Chinese social media firm Weibo Corp plans to price its shares at HK$272.8 ($35.01) each to raise $385 million in its Hong Kong secondary listing, said three sources with direct knowledge of the matter. The sources could not be identified as the information has not yet been...
kfgo.com

KKR taps Temasek exec to head Asia-Pacific equity investment strategy

(Reuters) – KKR & Co Inc on Thursday appointed Mukul Chawla, a managing director at Singapore state investor Temasek, to lead the U.S. private equity firm’s investment strategy into emerging, high-growth companies in the Asia-Pacific. In his newly created role as head of Growth Equity in Asia Pacific, Chawla will...
kfgo.com

Sustainable investors look for profits in fuzzy data

(Reuters) – Sustainability-focused investors believe a little effort can go a long way toward finding profitable opportunities buried in incomplete corporate environmental or social impact filings. That is according to several speakers on a panel at  the  Reuters Next conference, who described how they choose sustainable investments and work with...
Cheddar News

UK Block of Meta's Giphy Deal Could Signal Future Acquisition Difficulties for Big Tech

The Competition and Markets Authority in the UK moved to block Facebook parent company Meta from acquiring the image sharing platform Giphy after saying advertisers and consumers would be adversely impacted. Hatem Dhiab, managing partner at Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment, joined Cheddar to break down the decision and noted that the CMA's order could also halt other big tech firms from making similar purchases in the future. "I think this is going to be true for Facebook, it's going to happen for other big tech companies — Amazon, perhaps Google, so it's interesting that the UK is starting this wave," he said.
MarketWatch

Mastercard raises dividend by 11%, OKs $8 billion buyback program

Mastercard Inc. said late Tuesday its board of directors authorized an 11% dividend increase and an $8 billion share buyback program. The dividend of 49 cents a share will be paid on Feb. 9 to shareholders of record as of Jan. 7, the company said. The new share repurchase program will become effective at the end of the company's previously announced $6 billion program. Mastercard said it had about $4.4 billion remaining under the current program authorization. Shares of Mastercard rose 1% in the extended session Tuesday after ending the regular trading day down 2.5%.
MarketWatch

Clearlake buys private cyber security company Quest Software for $5.4 billion

Clearlake Capital Group LP said Monday it would buy private cybersecurity company Quest Software from Francisco Partners. A source familiar with the transaction told MarketWatch the value of the transaction is about $5.4 billion. Quest CEO Patrick Nichols will remain in his current position, along with the existing executive management team. Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, BoA Securities, Barclays, Credit Suisse, BMO Capital Markets and Citigroup are issuing debt financing for the deal. The transaction comes about five years after Francisco Partners carved out the Quest business from Dell Technologies Inc. for $2.4 billion.
Seekingalpha.com

Lundin Energy exploring potential $10B sale - Bloomberg

Lundin Energy (OTCPK:LNDNF) is exploring strategic alternatives including a potential sale that could rank as one of the largest European oil and gas deals in years, Bloomberg reports. Lundin shares have climbed nearly 50% YTD in Stockholm, giving the company a market cap of ~93B kronor ($10.2B). An investment vehicle...
