Can delete old AppStacks?

Cannot delete old snapshots of vCenter 6.5 — Hello All,. Can you help me with with issue from below. vCenter server has some old snapshot and when I try to delete I receive error message: A general system error occurred: vim.fault.GenericVmConfigFault. I have already tried to shutdown the VM and...
I have shutdown the VM and deleted the snapshot but its taking long time to delete. Its production down from past 3 hours and its struck on 31% from past 2 hours i can wait . any option to bring up the VM soon ? can i cancel the running snapshot job ? ESXi version is 6.5 where this VM is hosted.
Files that you delete on Windows 11 PCs are deleted without a delete confirmation prompt. The default configuration sends the selection of files to the Recycle Bin. Users may restore accidentally deleted files from the Recycle Bin, unless it is has been emptied already manually or automatically. Windows 11 comes...
-I was migrating a vm (test box) from one datastore to another. Connection got interrupted and the migration failed. -Despite the migration failing - vmdk file still shows up and eats space on the datastore i attempted to move it to. -tried to delete the file - says it can't...
I am trying to delete a snapshot via swagger/postman but I'm striking out bad. Does any have an example of how to do it?. "actionId": "Cloud.vSphere.Machine.Snapshot.Delete",. "inputs": {"snapshotId": "e664a0ba-7519-40be-90ad-a3c91ec65018"},. "reason": "string" }. and I get this as a response... {. "message": "snapshotId: Expected '\"e664a0ba-7519-40be-90ad-a3c91ec65018\"' OneOf '[com.vmware.json.schema.model.JsonSchemaImpl@93ccd290]' but matched none.",. "statusCode":...
I wonder in this is possible. I have an old unused ML350p Gen8 server that I was considering repurposing as a firewall. I have set up a VM and can get everything working with a single NIC but the idea is to have 1 NIC dedicated to LAN and the other to WAN. I can select both NICS in the setup and bridge them but the VM only uses one NIC. How do I configure this?
VMware Fusion Player 12.2.1 – Personal Use License. I installed the player on my MacBookPro 2020 with M1 CPU. During the creation of the VM of Windows 10 the following error was displayed:. "Transport (VMDB) -14: Pipe connection has been broken" How can I fix this error?. Thank you very...
We need to delete multiple Apps (Versions) at once. Where is it possible?. At the moment it is possible to delete just one version at a time. We heard of a script used by python on the console server is possible, but i hope there is a simpler way to delete the versions.
I would like to use Mac OS Internet Sharing to share internet from one Mac OS VM either to another Mac OS VM and/or to the host. For this scenario, I do NOT want to use the host internet connection. More specifically I have:. 1) Snow Leopard VM with a...
I have a physical machine with Ubuntu OS version 20.04 in another location and trying to convert that physical machine to a virtual machine (P2V) in ESXI. When I doing the conversion, facing an error “unable to obtain the hardware information for selected machine”. I cannot able to find the...
I was trying the waitForUpdates API call using govmomi SDK (Golang) Initially it returns quite a lot of output with versions 0_1, 0_2,...0_29 and so on. This happens until it gets to version = 1 where it slows down and actually starts listening for the updates. I wanted to know...
During the manually upgrade to version 3.0 the upgrade window will state in red at the bottom that the upgraded failed. But if you look in the upgrade process window it states that the upgrade was successful. After refreshing the screen the upgrade was in fact successful. So this is...
We have encountered Host Hardware failure on our server host that was running primary vsphere replication appliance where the backups were stored on to the local Datastore. is it possible that we recover the setup after inserting raided disks into a similar Hardware or do we need to re-deploy vsphere replication from the scratch. If yes, kindly share the steps and requirements(prerequisites) to install and redeploy the vsphere replication. We are currently running vcenter 6.7 with multiple hosts and VMs.
*Apologies, but I'm not sure where to post this question. How do you enter exclusive fullscreen mode in the VMware player? Can't seem to find it. Also not talking about the regular maximised fullscreen, which is not fullscreen at all but closer to a borderless window. I've looked around for a bit and some folks are talking about a 'view' menu but I don't see that. Using the latest v16.
Run into a small issue today after we decided to create our new VMs in a VC/ESXi 7.0.3 env @ HW version 18 instead of the new default version 19;. new-vm -Version v18..... doesn't work since it complains about only v4,v7,v8,v9,v10,v11,v12,v13 and v14 supported. new-vm -HardwareVersion v18..... complains about virtual...
Today, I want to try the new vLCM in combination with HPe iLO Amplifier to firmware patching my ESXi hosts. I successfully installed the HPe iLO Amplifier appliance and let it communicate with the vCenter. I also uploaded the 3 latest HPe SPP firmware into the appliance but I can´t...
I am using the VMWare Tech Preview on the new MacBook Pro's with an M1 Pro processor. I've installed a Debian distro and got everything working, then built the 'open-vm-tools' from the official VMWare GitHub repo, and it appears to have installed properly. However, I am not able to locate...
VMware Skyline releases new Proactive Findings every month. Findings are prioritized by trending issues in VMware Support, issues raised through Post Escalation review, Security vulnerabilities, and issues raised from VMware engineering, and customers. For the month of November, we released 12 new Findings. Of these, there are 7 Findings based...
Comments / 0