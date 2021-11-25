Can delete old AppStacks?

I wonder in this is possible. I have an old unused ML350p Gen8 server that I was considering repurposing as a firewall. I have set up a VM and can get everything working with a single NIC but the idea is to have 1 NIC dedicated to LAN and the other to WAN. I can select both NICS in the setup and bridge them but the VM only uses one NIC. How do I configure this?

