ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Software AG considers putting itself up for sale-Bloomberg

By Syndicated Content
froggyweb.com
 6 days ago

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Software AG is exploring strategic options including a...

froggyweb.com

Comments / 0

Related
froggyweb.com

Canadian factory sector defies supply constraints as output climbs

TORONTO (Reuters) – Canadian manufacturing activity expanded at a slightly slower but still robust pace in November as production accelerated in spite of severe supply bottlenecks, data showed on Wednesday. The IHS Markit Canada Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) dipped to a seasonally adjusted 57.2 in November from 57.7 in...
ECONOMY
froggyweb.com

Dutch recruitment software firm Textkernel buys Sovren to expand overseas

LONDON (Reuters) – Dutch recruitment software firm Textkernel, backed by private equity firm Main Capital Partners, has acquired U.S. rival Sovren, Main Capital Partners said, a deal that aims to expand its business across North America and Asia Pacific and strengthen its technology base. Sovren, based in Texas and which...
BUSINESS
froggyweb.com

Timeline: Southeast Asia’s Grab takes a ride to $40 billion SPAC listing

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Southeast Asian ride-hailing and food delivery platform Grab Holdings lists on Nasdaq via the world’s largest special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) deal worth $40 billion. Here are some milestones for the Singapore-headquartered company:. 2011: Anthony Tan and co-founder Tan Hooi Ling create Grab in a Harvard Business...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software Ag#Business Software#Software Developer#Frankfurt#Reuters#Bloomberg News#German
MarketWatch

Brazilian digital banking platform Nu to offer 289.2 million shares in IPO, priced at $8 to $9 each

Brazilian digital banking platform Nu Holdings Ltd. set terms for its initial public offering on Tuesday, with plans to offer 289.2 million Class A shares, priced at $8 to $9 each. The company is also planning to list Class A shares in the form of Brazilian depositary receipts in Brazil, with each BDR representing 1/6(th) of a Class A ordinary share. The company has applied to list on the New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker 'NU.' Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and Nu Invest Corretora de Valores SA are lead underwriters in a syndicate of 13 banks on the deal. Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. The company had a loss of $99.1 million in the nine months through Sept. 30, wider than the loss of $64.4 million posted in the year-earlier period. Revenue roughly doubled to $1.062 billion from $534.6 billion. The Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 0.5% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 24%.
MARKETS
froggyweb.com

Facebook digital wallet exec David Marcus to leave company

OAKLAND, Calif. (Reuters) – Facebook Inc executive David Marcus said on Tuesday he is leaving the company at the end of this year to start working on something new. Marcus had been overseeing Facebook’s efforts to develop a digital currency and wallet, and his departure adds to challenges for the unit.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Sourcing Journal

Earlier Spending, Out-of-Stocks Curb Cyber Monday Sales

Cyber Monday ain’t what it used to be. The earlier-than-usual spending this holiday season has taken its toll on the biggest online shopping day of the year. According to Adobe, Cyber Monday generated $10.7 billion in e-commerce revenue for U.S. retailers, down 1.4 percent from last year’s $10.8 billion total—a dip of approximately $100 million. Salesforce had a more positive calculation, with Cyber Monday sales coming in at 3 percent growth to $11.3 billion compared to 2020. The results came in after Black Friday already showed tepid sales. Adobe said the day’s sales dipped nearly $100 million from $9 billion to $8.9 billion,...
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

UK Block of Meta's Giphy Deal Could Signal Future Acquisition Difficulties for Big Tech

The Competition and Markets Authority in the UK moved to block Facebook parent company Meta from acquiring the image sharing platform Giphy after saying advertisers and consumers would be adversely impacted. Hatem Dhiab, managing partner at Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment, joined Cheddar to break down the decision and noted that the CMA's order could also halt other big tech firms from making similar purchases in the future. "I think this is going to be true for Facebook, it's going to happen for other big tech companies — Amazon, perhaps Google, so it's interesting that the UK is starting this wave," he said.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Clearlake buys private cyber security company Quest Software for $5.4 billion

Clearlake Capital Group LP said Monday it would buy private cybersecurity company Quest Software from Francisco Partners. A source familiar with the transaction told MarketWatch the value of the transaction is about $5.4 billion. Quest CEO Patrick Nichols will remain in his current position, along with the existing executive management team. Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, BoA Securities, Barclays, Credit Suisse, BMO Capital Markets and Citigroup are issuing debt financing for the deal. The transaction comes about five years after Francisco Partners carved out the Quest business from Dell Technologies Inc. for $2.4 billion.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Lundin Energy exploring potential $10B sale - Bloomberg

Lundin Energy (OTCPK:LNDNF) is exploring strategic alternatives including a potential sale that could rank as one of the largest European oil and gas deals in years, Bloomberg reports. Lundin shares have climbed nearly 50% YTD in Stockholm, giving the company a market cap of ~93B kronor ($10.2B). An investment vehicle...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
froggyweb.com

Atomera aims to boost power chip production with new tech

(Reuters) – Atomera Inc on Tuesday said it has come up with a new technology that could boost the production output of power-management semiconductors, a category of chip found in nearly every electronic device that has been in short supply globally. Los Gatos, California-based Atomera develops methods for manufacturing chips...
LOS GATOS, CA
MarketWatch

UnitedHealth calls for revenue between $317 billion and $320 billion for 2022

UnitedHealth Group Inc. late Monday said it expects 2021 revenue of around $287 billion, and per-share adjusted earnings between $18.75 and $18.90 per share. The company also unveiled its 2022 outlook, calling for revenue between $317 billion and $320 billion, and adjusted per-share earnings between $21.10 and $21.60. Cash flows from operations are expected to range from $23 billion to $24 billion next year, the health-care company said. UnitedHealth's 2021 guidance broadly meets FactSet consensus. The adjusted EPS outlook range for 2022, however, is slightly below expectations, with the 2022 sales outlook above consensus around $311 million, according to FactSet. Shares of UnitedHealth fell 0.4% in the extended session Monday after ending the regular trading day up 2.8%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Footwear News

Analysts are Split on Allbirds Ahead of Its First-Ever Earnings Report

Allbirds is set to report financial results for the first time ever as a public company. Ahead of its announcement on Tuesday, analysts are split on their recommendations regarding the eco-friendly footwear company and are making recommendations on whether or not to buy shares of the company. Allbirds, the eco-friendly brand founded in 2015, made its market debut earlier this month. The company sold 20,192,307 shares of its Class A common stock at $15 per share and raised more than $300 million ahead of its market debut, beating initial expectations to raise $269 million for an IPO. Within hours of trading under the...
RETAIL
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock rises Monday, outperforms market

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) advanced 2.35% to $2,910.61 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 1.32% to 4,655.27 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.68% to 35,135.94. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $108.72 short of its 52-week high ($3,019.33), which the company achieved on November 19th.
STOCKS
Travel Weekly

Butlin’s owner ‘considering sale of brand’

The owner of Butlin’s is reportedly preparing to put it up for sale amid a boom in staycations. The rising demand in domestic holidays is sparking a potential bidding frenzy for the brand, which runs three UK holiday centres, Sky News reported. Bourne Leisure, which also owns Haven and Warner...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy