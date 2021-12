We have encountered Host Hardware failure on our server host that was running primary vsphere replication appliance where the backups were stored on to the local Datastore. is it possible that we recover the setup after inserting raided disks into a similar Hardware or do we need to re-deploy vsphere replication from the scratch. If yes, kindly share the steps and requirements(prerequisites) to install and redeploy the vsphere replication. We are currently running vcenter 6.7 with multiple hosts and VMs.

