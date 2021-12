Governor Hochul has signed off on a new piece of legislation aimed at protecting New Yorkers from potentially dangerous holiday decorations. Under the measure, a warning label must be placed on certain products that use lead-based electrical cord casings. Studies have shown some decorative and seasonal holiday lighting products contain an unsafe level of lead, which could put people at risk for serious health issues such as heart and kidney disease and central nervous system problems. Any manufacturer who breaks the law will face a fine.

