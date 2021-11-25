UConn men stunned by Michigan State 64-60 in the Bahamas

Connecticut guard Tyrese Martin (4) goes to the basket as Michigan State forward Gabe Brown (44) defends during an NCAA college basketball game against Baylor at Paradise Island, Bahamas, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. (Tim Aylen/Bahamas Visual Services via AP) Tim Aylen

At first, they thought they were in heaven. Some 20 hours later and it was heartbreak for the Huskies.

Michigan State scored the final nine points of the game to stun No. 21 UConn 64-60 in the semifinals of the Battle 4 Atlantis Thursday afternoon in the Bahamas.

Gabe Brown 16 scored points and Julius Marble 15 for Michigan State (5-1).

Adama Sanogo had 18 points and 10 rebounds, while Tyrese Martin had 16 points and 12 rebounds for UConn (5-1).

The Huskies led by five points with 1:41 to play in the game but went scoreless from there.

“We just beat a hell of a team,” Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said.

Michigan State had a chance to tie but Marble missed a free throw with 1:07 to play and his team trailing 60-59.

After a miss by Sanogo at the other end, the Spartans got the ball back with another chance to tie or pull ahead.

Michigan State’s A.J. Hoggard drove to the basket and was stripped of the ball by UConn’s R.J. Cole with 30 seconds to play. The officials called Cole for a foul, however, which was the Husky point guard’s fifth and Hoggard hit both free throws to put the Spartans ahead 61-60.

After a UConn timeout, Martin’s entry pass to Sanogo was intercepted by Malik Hall, who was then fouled and hit two free throws to put his team ahead by three.

An air ball by UConn’s Jalen Gaffney on a 3-pointer with two seconds to play that would have tied the game essentially ended UConn’s chances.

“We expected to be playing tomorrow in the championship game,” UConn coach Dan Hurley said.

UConn trailed by 14 points late in the first half and was still down 11 early in the second stanza.

An 8-0 run early in the second half pulled UConn even. Martin capped the sequence by blocking a shot, scooping up the ball, and racing to the other end for a breakaway dunk that made it 41-41.

The Huskies took their first lead of the day when Cole drilled a 3-pointer to make it 49-48 with 7:48 to play in the game.

The jumper was part of a 13-2 run that gave the Huskies an improbable 55-48 lead with just over four minutes to go.

As has become something of a trend, UConn started slowly on offense. Thursday’s start was particularly poor, however.

The Huskies missed 15 of their first 18 shots in the game and quickly fell behind.

In fact, the Huskies fell behind by the exact same score that they did Wednesday against Auburn, trailing 21-10 after roughly a quarter of the game had elapsed.

Unlike it did the previous day, however, UConn could not immediately respond. Martin scored a couple of quick buckets and Sanogo finally got on the board, but the Huskies struggled to get consistent stops at the other end.

And when Brown drilled a 3-pointer at the 3:35 mark and forced UConn coach Dan Hurley to call time out, the Spartans had themselves a 32-18 advantage.

The Huskies did score the final six points in the half to cut the deficit to 32-24.

One day earlier the Huskies made eight 3-pointers in the opening half. On Thursday they missed eight of their nine attempts from that range in the first half.

WHALEY SITS: The Huskies played without fifth-year senior forward Isaiah Whaley, who was held out for precautionary reasons after he fainted following Wednesday’s exhaustive affair.

Martin also was dealing with an injury, but was able to play despite a sprained left wrist.