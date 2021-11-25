ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Day: 25 November 2021

By News Team
everythinghorseuk.co.uk
 7 days ago

National Shire Horse Show moves to Newark Showground The world’s largest gathering of Shire horses, the National Shire Horse Show, is set to take place in Nottinghamshire in 2022 at Newark Showground. It will be the first time that...

everythinghorseuk.co.uk

Comments / 0

#Social Animals#Think About Us#Horse Show#Showground#Shire#The Shire Horse Society
everythinghorseuk.co.uk

“I’m Too Tall to Work in Horseracing”

Have you considered working as a jockey but come to the conclusion that you’re too tall to work in Horseracing? This is a common misconception. There is no height limit for riding racehorses but there is a weight limit, for the welfare of the racehorses. There are however many job roles which don’t require you to ride racehorses but still allow you to exercise them.
ANIMALS
everythinghorseuk.co.uk

Helen Langehanenberg and Annabelle turn on the magic in Madrid

Helen Langehanenberg and Annabelle turn on the magic in Madrid. It was a very particular triumph for German star Helen Langehanenberg and Annabelle when topping the third leg of the FEI Dressage World Cup™ 2021/2022 Western European League in Madrid, Spain this weekend. The 39-year-old athlete is a former winner of the prestigious series, an Olympian and this summer became a European team gold medallist. But today’s success was all the sweeter because her brilliant but sensitive mare Annabelle really showed what she can do when she settles to her job.
ENTERTAINMENT
everythinghorseuk.co.uk

Couple left “Devastated” as Horse Therapy Centre Destroyed by Arwen

Couple Left “Devastated” as Horse Therapy Centre Destroyed by Arwen. A couple in South Gloucestershire have been left “devastated” after last weekend’s Storm Arwen destroyed their equine therapy centre for children with additional needs. They were phoned in the early hours of the morning of 27th November and told the devastating news.
ACCIDENTS
everythinghorseuk.co.uk

Is the horse or the jockey more important when weighing up a bet?

Is the horse or the jockey more important when weighing up a bet?. While equestrian events are popular all around the UK, it is perhaps horse racing which the majority of the public follow most closely. Whether it is the flat racing season or jumps, keeping an eye on the action from courses like Fakenham or Ayr is a part of many people’s daily routine.
ANIMALS
