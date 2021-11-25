ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

November 25, 2021

Humboldt Independent
 8 days ago

BBC

Facebook reverses Kyle Rittenhouse policy

Facebook has reversed a decision to block searches on its platform for a US teenager who was acquitted of killing two people during unrest in Wisconsin. Searches for Kyle Rittenhouse resulted in a list of blank pages since shortly after the shooting in August 2020. Facebook said it would "still...
INTERNET
inputmag.com

The absolute best phones under $200

The next generation of smartphones is here. Between the recently released iPhone 13 and Pixel 6, and the slightly older Samsung Galaxy S21, there’s some serious firepower in the mobile phone game right now. But is it really worth dropping nearly $1,000 on a new phone every year just to stay up to date? While there are worthwhile upgrades coming out year after year, it really isn’t a big deal to hold back a couple of generations to save money or find a cheaper option altogether.
CELL PHONES
CNN

Nearly every Apple Watch model is on sale today

Looking for more holiday deals? Visit our Guide to Cyber Week to see all the best sales to shop before — and during — Black Friday. The clock is nearly hitting Black Friday time and the time is right to score an Apple Watch. Whether you’re shopping for yourself — cause let’s be honest, you deserve it — or shopping for someone special on your list, any Apple Watch fits the bill.
BEAUTY & FASHION
imore.com

Apple is no longer signing iOS 15.1 for the iPhone

Apple has stopped signing iOS 15.1. Users will no longer be able to install iOS 15.1 on their iPhone. The only version of iOS that is now available to be installed is iOS 15.1.1. Apple has stopped signing iOS 15.1 for the iPhone. This means that anyone who wants to...
CELL PHONES
The Trussville Tribune

Faster broadband now available from Kinetic in Springville

From The Tribune staff reports SPRINGVILLE — Faster broadband is now available from Kinetic by Windstream. As part of a multi-year plan, $2 billion initiative to dramatically expand gigabit internet service, Kinetic has deployed fiber to bring blazing fast internet to the homes and businesses of Springville. “Kinetic is dedicated to delivering fast broadband speed […]
SPRINGVILLE, AL
CNET

Apple Watch 8 rumors: Health features, design changes and more

Apple has announced a new version of its popular Apple Watch every year since the launch of the original. So there's a good chance the company is already working on a follow-up to the Apple Watch Series 7 even though we're months away from a launch. This year's Apple-made digital timepiece didn't receive many significant changes apart from an enlarged screen, faster charging and improved durability. That means the company might be paving the way for a more pronounced revamp in the next-gen Apple Watch, especially in the health department -- and especially in light of the prolonged reality of the COVID-19 pandemic.
ELECTRONICS
YourCentralValley.com

How to build the ultimate entertainment setup

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What do you need to build the ultimate entertainment setup This year has been unprecedented in terms of movie release strategies. Even the largest films, ones that had a budget of $200 million or more, could be streamed at home the same day they premiered in theaters. Whether […]
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

10 best wireless headphones 2021: Lose yourself in the music with a top-rated pair of noise-cancelling cans

In recent years, wireless earbuds have overtaken wireless headphones to become the dominant product in personal audio. No one wants to lug around a heavy pair of cans when you can slot a couple of un-intrusive buds into your ears instead, right?While wireless earbuds now offer up stellar active noise cancellation (ANC) and battery-boosting charging cases, they just can’t compete with the sound quality, raw power and comfort afforded by over-ear or on-ear models that don’t dig into your poor lugholes.Wireless technology is getting better and better. Thanks to new Bluetooth codecs like aptX adaptive providing an overall lower-latency, lower bit-rate and...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Cyber Monday 2021 tech deals: Best discounts on Sony headphones, Pixel 6, AirPods, Kindle and more

Cyber Monday has arrived, meaning the biggest shopping event of the year is drawing to a close. But that doesn’t mean you’ve missed out.There are still countless thousands of Cyber Monday tech deals still to sift through, so we’ve separated out our expert coverage to include more TV deals and laptop deals. That way, we’ve plenty of space here in our main tech guide to focus on everything else, from games consoles and toys to phones, tablets, smart home gadgets and electrical appliances.Follow live: The best Cyber Monday deals to shop nowWe’re seeing discounts on products from top brands such...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Best iPad deals for December 2021: Cheapest prices on Apple’s tablets

High-end laptops are notoriously expensive, so a tablet can be a great alternative. They boast a whole host of benefits, including being extremely lightweight, having a myriad of apps available and often boasting performance that matches that of a computer.But some tablets are inevitably more expensive, particularly models from coveted brands. Case in point: Apple’s iPads. Apple’s first tablet, which launched in 2010, arguably led the way in terms of creating a portable device that could stream television and double up as a laptop.They’ve managed to become one of the most popular tablets regardless, but their eye-watering price tag is...
TECHNOLOGY
Itemlive.com

Nahant bids adieu to 3G data networks

NAHANT — The Nahant Police and Fire departments have issued a warning to residents about the potential impacts that could result from mobile carriers’ plans to retire 3G services.  Mobile The post Nahant bids adieu to 3G data networks appeared first on Itemlive.
CELL PHONES

