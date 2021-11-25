ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

I agree with both of those statements.

By David Cunningham Joined:
sportswar.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI also think Murphy can be a little of a defensive...

virginiatech.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Urban Meyer News

For the past 12 hours, Urban Meyer has been linked to the recent job opening at Notre Dame. Moments ago, however, ESPN’s Michael DiRocco poured some cold water on that potential pairing. DiRocco is reporting that Meyer has no interest in taking another college football job. Meyer is reportedly “committed...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cattoor
The Spun

Ohio State Football Lands Big Quarterback Commitment

The Ohio State football program has landed yet another highly-ranked quarterback recruit. On Wednesday, four-star QB prospect Devin Brown announced his commitment to the Buckeyes’ already-stacked 2022 recruiting class. “Betting on myself… ALL IN! Go Bucks!” he wrote on Twitter. Brown, the No. 5-ranked quarterback recruit in the 2022 class,...
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Wednesday’s Tom Herman News

With so many coaching changes taking place in college football, Tom Herman’s name is starting to circulate in some rumors. On Wednesday, the former Texas head coach addressed his future. Herman, who is currently an offensive analyst for the Chicago Bears, told Andy Staples of The Athletic that his preference...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Tom Herman Addresses The College Football Job Rumors

After getting fired by Texas following the 2020 season, Tom Herman has spent this year as an offensive analyst with the NFL’s Chicago Bears. In the middle of all this college football coaching carousel mayhem, there have been some whispers that Herman might be looking to return to the amateur ranks. Apparently, that’ not the case.
NFL
sportswar.com

Different Year, Same Result For Virginia Tech vs. UVA

Virginia Tech went into Saturday’s game at UVA with an interim head coach at the helm, while the Hoos deployed the services of one of the best players in school history in Brennan Armstrong. The game was in Charlottesville, and you know those Virginia players were really excited to kick the Hokies while they were down.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Detroit News

Lions OC Lynn: I'd be a hypocrite to not agree with play-calling change

Allen Park — The optics of having play-calling duties removed implies a demotion, but Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn doesn't see it that way. A former head coach, Lynn understands coach Dan Campbell's decision to take the reins. "I don't see it as a demotion," Lynn said. "I've been...
NFL
sportswar.com

I do think for those who want an MY type hire this is the one. MY is a

Career 55% winner. He previously had probably never had a recruit in the top 250 in basketball. I am actually not advocating for Clawson but for those who say we need the MY of football this seems as close as we could get. It is two different sports but we also dont get to create our coach in a lab but we can put a horse on a treadmill.
FOOTBALL
Bay News 9

War on I-4 preview: Torello visits both sides of rivalry

USF heads to Orlando Friday afternoon to take on UCF in their annual War on I-4 showdown. The Bulls (2-9, 1-6) look to end 2021 on the highest of notes with a win over their rival. The Knights (7-4, 4-3) are aiming for their fifth straight win in the series.
ORLANDO, FL
fadeawayworld.net

Minnesota Timberwolves Have The Best Offensive And Defensive 5-Man Lineup, And Wolves Fans Can't Believe: "I’m Both Ecstatic And In Disbelief"

Over the last few years, the Minnesota Timberwolves has consistently been struggling to perform at even an acceptable level. But with players like Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns, and D'Angelo Russell, the franchise is hoping to turn things around. And so far in the 2021-22 NBA season there has been some improvement at least.
NBA
sportswar.com

I agree on part of that.

The at large pool selected to fill out by the committee SHOULD be only considering 1 loss teams but there will always be an exception. Of course, a conference champion might very well have 2 or even 3 losses. I dread the year there is a 4 loss team but it is the nature of random events to produce that sort of chaos from time to time. That is why I added the 6 At Large in the pool to off set what might be a weak conference champ and of course the lesser ranked conferences who should be walk overs in the playoff.
SPORTS
247Sports

Alex Grinch: 'I give those guys tons of credit—very, very proud of those guys'

NORMAN, Okla. — With a 28-21 win over Iowa State, Oklahoma pulled a step closer to another trip to Arlington and a potential seventh straight Big 12 Championship, and perhaps, another College Football Playoff berth. A lot still has to happen for that to be the case, but an Oregon loss helped the cause, as Oklahoma controlled its business and improved to a 10-win team for the fourth time in the first five years of the Lincoln Riley era.
COLLEGE SPORTS
sportswar.com

Pedulla needs to start

Intriguing moments against Xavier for sure but need more evidence. ** -- BG Hokie 11/29/2021 11:33AM. Agree, he has more potential on both ends of floor, tough kid! ** -- bhokie 11/28/2021 11:32PM. Storm may have to come off the bench vs some acc teams. Need more size -- kingofcassell...
COLLEGE SPORTS
sportswar.com

Tech Talk Live Notes: Mike Young On Brooklyn, J.C. Price On UVa

On Monday, Virginia Tech men’s basketball coach Mike Young and interim football coach J.C. Price hopped on Tech Talk Live to chat with Jon Laaser and Mike Burnop. Young discussed the Hokies’ trip to Brooklyn, while Price talked about bringing the Commonwealth Cup back to Blacksburg. Mike Young. On his...
BLACKSBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy