NBA

There is no counter to that strategy with this roster

Cover picture for the articleIf we had Bede, he could've subbed in for 10-12 mins. But as I've said...

Yardbarker

Dolphins Roster Moves Continue

Now we know why the Miami Dolphins have protected Jamal Perry from getting poached off the practice squad every week. The Dolphins signed Perry to the active roster Wednesday afternoon, one of three more roster moves the team made. Perry has appeared in three games for the Dolphins in 2021,...
NFL
sportswar.com

Different Year, Same Result For Virginia Tech vs. UVA

Virginia Tech went into Saturday’s game at UVA with an interim head coach at the helm, while the Hoos deployed the services of one of the best players in school history in Brennan Armstrong. The game was in Charlottesville, and you know those Virginia players were really excited to kick the Hokies while they were down.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
sportswar.com

Pedulla needs to start

Intriguing moments against Xavier for sure but need more evidence. ** -- BG Hokie 11/29/2021 11:33AM. Agree, he has more potential on both ends of floor, tough kid! ** -- bhokie 11/28/2021 11:32PM. Storm may have to come off the bench vs some acc teams. Need more size -- kingofcassell...
COLLEGE SPORTS
sportswar.com

Tech Talk Live Notes: Mike Young On Brooklyn, J.C. Price On UVa

On Monday, Virginia Tech men’s basketball coach Mike Young and interim football coach J.C. Price hopped on Tech Talk Live to chat with Jon Laaser and Mike Burnop. Young discussed the Hokies’ trip to Brooklyn, while Price talked about bringing the Commonwealth Cup back to Blacksburg. Mike Young. On his...
BLACKSBURG, VA
sportswar.com

Coach

Needs to get things fixed in a hurry. Upcoming games could mean a losing streak that takes us out early in the season.
SPORTS
sportswar.com

Connections

Keely has outstanding accomplishments, Pickett has connections (Tarr and Papa). To be fair, Pickett is a good pitcher, just not in the category of Team USA pitchers.
BASEBALL
sportswar.com

Interesting how ESPN focused on playoff top 10

They are really highlighting the number of teams that all deserve to be in the picture. Playing the long game and setting up the expansion. Or maybe I’m just reading too much into it.
NFL
sportswar.com

Virginia Tech 2022 Recruiting Class Update

Now that Virginia Tech has hired Brent Pry as the new head football coach, we must sit back and wait and see how he fills out his staff, outside of him already naming J.C. Price as his Associate Head Coach and defensive line coach. Until them, let’s talk a little recruiting and examine the Hokies’ existing 2022 class and where things stand with each of those prospects.
VIRGINIA STATE
sportswar.com

Have Mike Young teams ever played any zone defense?

Yes, his last two years at Wofford they played what was essentially -- Cvillehoops13 11/30/2021 1:10PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
SPORTS
sportswar.com

Monday Thoughts: The Price is Right

It’s nice to know that in your hour of need, you can count on UVA Football to help you get through tough times. It’s no secret that as The Streak went beyond 10 games, I had a tough time writing about this “rivalry.” It wasn’t always that way. I used to be deathly afraid and deathly respectful of UVA football. Living in Charlottesville circa 1990 and seeing them ranked No. 1 in the nation while Virginia Tech was struggling to post a winning record will do that to you. The Hoos were in a conference, VT wasn’t (until December of 1990), and UVA was dominating recruiting.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
sportswar.com

Wednesday

Fixed, thanks. Next time, please send an email so I'll see it faster. ** -- Will Stewart. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
SPORTS
sportswar.com

Compare wrestling and football

FB coach search is revealing "again" that our facilities, support staff, assistant coaches don't compare to top level programs.THAT VT fans want us to be!!!. How does wrestling money, facilities, hiring money, etc. compare to the wrestling upper crust and our ACC opponents?? Anyone?? YouTube video of stand alone wrestling complexes in upper level high schools are pretty impressive and seem to be on a par or better than VT right now. Of course, what wrestlers look for is, IMO, different than football players. TIA.
COMBAT SPORTS
sportswar.com

Mike Barber Tweet....

Of course there are no surprises. He’s just aggregating the speculation. ** -- marcbvtgm 11/29/2021 11:20AM. Lock down Freeman and call it a day. He's been one of my favorites from -- reestuart 11/29/2021 11:04AM. I think HC experience is overblown. Just means VT will have to pay more. --...
SPORTS
sportswar.com

I agree.

She may have been the Cheats best pitcher but her performance was clearly not worth or representative of the accolades she received by being invited.
BASEBALL
sportswar.com

As I recall, Sharpe is also the last fb head coach VT hired

Who was not a head coach already (Dooley, Beamer and Fuente obviously were). So 1974, >45 years ago, was the last time VT hired an assistant coach to be the fb head coach. So the Pry hire very much goes against VT tendencies, not just Whit's tendencies. Not a knock...
COLLEGE SPORTS

