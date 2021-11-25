There is no counter to that strategy with this roster

It’s nice to know that in your hour of need, you can count on UVA Football to help you get through tough times. It’s no secret that as The Streak went beyond 10 games, I had a tough time writing about this “rivalry.” It wasn’t always that way. I used to be deathly afraid and deathly respectful of UVA football. Living in Charlottesville circa 1990 and seeing them ranked No. 1 in the nation while Virginia Tech was struggling to post a winning record will do that to you. The Hoos were in a conference, VT wasn’t (until December of 1990), and UVA was dominating recruiting.

