There is no counter to that strategy with this roster

FB coach search is revealing "again" that our facilities, support staff, assistant coaches don't compare to top level programs.THAT VT fans want us to be!!!. How does wrestling money, facilities, hiring money, etc. compare to the wrestling upper crust and our ACC opponents?? Anyone?? YouTube video of stand alone wrestling complexes in upper level high schools are pretty impressive and seem to be on a par or better than VT right now. Of course, what wrestlers look for is, IMO, different than football players. TIA.
