I think it is important to remember our starting PG has only played 6 games

Was wondering if other teams seek advice, keep traditions from past coaches etc? I get the whole tradition thing at Tech but IMO, in Fu's first few seasons it seemed like he was always living under the shadow of Beamer and Foster. It seems like we cant do anything without the approval of past coaches, players etc. How much does this damage the success of a program because youre loyal to the traditions? I guess I have a hard time trying to understand how new coaches make their own way at Tech which was part of Fu's downfall.

