I think it is important to remember our starting PG has only played 6 games

By HokieAl Joined:
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith this team. Yea he has a lot of experience and skill....

NOLA.com

On Devonte' Graham's game-winning shot, 'trust' played an important role

Three points from the New Orleans Pelicans’ 98-97 win over the Utah Jazz on Friday. Before the first leg of a back-to-back against the Utah Jazz, the Pelicans were the last NBA team without a “clutch” win. In games that were within five points at any time in the final five minutes, they had an 0-8 record. They were on the verge of remaining winless in such situations until Brandon Ingram flipped the basketball to Devonte’ Graham, who did this:
I think Diarra is the primary reason we didn't add a wing

So at this point it seems like we are negative in the portal this year: -- HokieBrazil 11/29/2021 2:38PM. Radford leaving lowered expectations, Storm will be good for us -- soflahokie 11/30/2021 5:23PM. My two cents: give Storm some more time - we will all be very happy with --...
Yes, his last two years at Wofford they played what was essentially

An odd front 2-3 zone. A 1-1-3 (which is an alignment that can be used for a number of zone defensive concepts) which just followed rules for a basic 2-3 zone. He would run it out of timeouts, on side outs and in set situations- didn't really transition back to it off of misses.
I find this mode of thinking it has to be a Hokie shortsighted

Yup Beamer was great, it was a unique situation etc. We now live in a different era of CFB that requires recruiting from all over the country, a transfer portal, high power offenses, and a playoff that is hopefully expanded. Tech needs a coach who can manage these things well. Keeping the mindset it has to be an alum is what will keep Tech in the dweller if that is the most important thing.
At start of season our AD knew Fu was on very very thin ice and unlikely to

Continue. 2. By end of 3rd game AD accepted it was over for Fu and must try to mitigate the damages. 3. At that point AD goes into full-time hunt mode for 'proven quantity' replacement. 4. By end of Duke game 7 weeks later, AD has new HC under wraps, and has negotiated a settlement with FU. 5. AD announces Fu's firing and waits for the agreed-to time to introduce new HC.
My thoughts exactly

Hope he doesn't bring any offensive coaches from PSU with him -- McHokie93 11/30/2021 2:07PM. Why would offensive coaches follow a defensive coordinator? ** -- marcbvtgm 11/30/2021 2:45PM. Could be a promotion - QB coach to OC, could just be his friends ** -- McHokie93 11/30/2021 3:04PM. You must log...
Old timers will remember the fun of the "Logan to VT"

Please tell me you are not after Mike Houston--A hearty laugh will suffice ** -- Piedmont Pirate 11/29/2021 1:55PM. His agent is using us to fleece your poor athletic department for more -- BG Hokie 11/29/2021 2:43PM. Nope, I'm holding out for Fickell, until he announces his final decision. **...
Eleven Warriors

"I Do Think It Was Important for Us to Beat a Team of This Caliber":

Ohio State men's basketball secured its biggest win of the 2021-2022 season by putting the first blemish on Coach K's farewell tour, knocking off Duke 71-66 Tuesday night in Columbus. "I do think it was important for us to beat a team of this caliber," Holtmann said after the win.
I predict that K won't be Duke coach after this season.

Didn't watch any BB last night, so did the ACC win any games? -- EDGEMAN 12/01/2021 07:42AM. Duke lost. Some posters here would have them fire their coach -- GreenvilleVT 12/01/2021 08:15AM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
Do other teams do this, serious question.

Was wondering if other teams seek advice, keep traditions from past coaches etc? I get the whole tradition thing at Tech but IMO, in Fu's first few seasons it seemed like he was always living under the shadow of Beamer and Foster. It seems like we cant do anything without the approval of past coaches, players etc. How much does this damage the success of a program because youre loyal to the traditions? I guess I have a hard time trying to understand how new coaches make their own way at Tech which was part of Fu's downfall.
Kelly leaving ND because he can't recruit well enough there

College football has officially become insane. They imply that he thinks he has a better chance to win a national championship at LSU than at ND. Why is winning a national championship so important? What does he hope to gain that will offset the stress and pain he has caused his players and administration?
Hope he brings back the old uniforms from the late 90s as well.

Brent PRY gets hired and out the gate, retains JC PRICE...... -- jonnyhawk 11/30/2021 1:48PM. Hope he brings back the old uniforms from the late 90s as well. ** -- Hokiestud 11/30/2021 2:26PM. Yes, the more I read about him, the more I like him! But, alas, there will --...
Perhaps, but the same argument can be made for the G5

Why would the G5 vote to guarantee all P5 champs automatic playoff access (no matter what they're ranked) in exchange for one single spot to be shared between all of their own programs (even if multiple G5 champs end up ranked higher)?
