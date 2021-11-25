ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

I noticed one of those. Nobody jumped

By VBpescador Joined:
sportswar.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf I am not mistaken the ball hit the floor. It seemed...

virginiatech.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

Related
sportswar.com

Old timers will remember the fun of the "Logan to VT"

Please tell me you are not after Mike Houston--A hearty laugh will suffice ** -- Piedmont Pirate 11/29/2021 1:55PM. His agent is using us to fleece your poor athletic department for more -- BG Hokie 11/29/2021 2:43PM. Nope, I'm holding out for Fickell, until he announces his final decision. **...
SPORTS
sportswar.com

I'm tired of retreads. Let Gentry stay where he is.

Fire Hilgart S&C Coach. Bring back Dr Mike Gentry from Emory & Henry. -- carhokies 12/01/2021 2:04PM. I'll vote to bring back Mike Gentry. He was great as S&C coach ** -- 83hokieee 12/01/2021 8:33PM. Need to bring Shannon Turley back home. One of the best in the business. **...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing
sportswar.com

Have Mike Young teams ever played any zone defense?

Yes, his last two years at Wofford they played what was essentially -- Cvillehoops13 11/30/2021 1:10PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
SPORTS
sportswar.com

At start of season our AD knew Fu was on very very thin ice and unlikely to

Continue. 2. By end of 3rd game AD accepted it was over for Fu and must try to mitigate the damages. 3. At that point AD goes into full-time hunt mode for 'proven quantity' replacement. 4. By end of Duke game 7 weeks later, AD has new HC under wraps, and has negotiated a settlement with FU. 5. AD announces Fu's firing and waits for the agreed-to time to introduce new HC.
SPORTS
sportswar.com

Amusing to read the comments elsewhere from those who are..

Totally pissed off that they didn't get the hugh rockstar hire that they wanted. Whit was never going to unload that mountain of money for a head coach like we're seeing from the big dawgs right now. We can't compete with that. [Post edited by Snape at 11/30/2021 1:57PM]
FOOTBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
sportswar.com

Wednesday

Fixed, thanks. Next time, please send an email so I'll see it faster. ** -- Will Stewart. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
SPORTS
sportswar.com

I think Diarra is the primary reason we didn't add a wing

So at this point it seems like we are negative in the portal this year: -- HokieBrazil 11/29/2021 2:38PM. Radford leaving lowered expectations, Storm will be good for us -- soflahokie 11/30/2021 5:23PM. My two cents: give Storm some more time - we will all be very happy with --...
RADFORD, VA
sportswar.com

Mike Barber Tweet....

Of course there are no surprises. He’s just aggregating the speculation. ** -- marcbvtgm 11/29/2021 11:20AM. Lock down Freeman and call it a day. He's been one of my favorites from -- reestuart 11/29/2021 11:04AM. I think HC experience is overblown. Just means VT will have to pay more. --...
SPORTS
sportswar.com

My thoughts exactly

Hope he doesn't bring any offensive coaches from PSU with him -- McHokie93 11/30/2021 2:07PM. Why would offensive coaches follow a defensive coordinator? ** -- marcbvtgm 11/30/2021 2:45PM. Could be a promotion - QB coach to OC, could just be his friends ** -- McHokie93 11/30/2021 3:04PM. You must log...
FOOTBALL
sportswar.com

We are gonna need 15-16 wins in ACC it feels like this season

We are gonna need 15-16 wins in ACC it feels like this season ** -- 88hokies13 12/01/2021 2:15PM. If I've learned anything, it's that quality losses matter more than wins -- soflahokie 12/01/2021 4:09PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish...
COLLEGE SPORTS
sportswar.com

Hope he brings back the old uniforms from the late 90s as well.

Brent PRY gets hired and out the gate, retains JC PRICE...... -- jonnyhawk 11/30/2021 1:48PM. Hope he brings back the old uniforms from the late 90s as well. ** -- Hokiestud 11/30/2021 2:26PM. Yes, the more I read about him, the more I like him! But, alas, there will --...
SPORTS
sportswar.com

Thoughts on Pry's salary? Probably north of $5 million I bet since

The top tier coaching salary world is now $6.6 million to $10 million annually. VT cannot afford that range but 2nd tier should be $4.5 to $7 million now. Michigan State pays their guy over $8 million ......... why?. Even at $5 large, VT should have enough in the kitty...
FOOTBALL
sportswar.com

It works just fine

Last year was a mulligan for everyone. Nothing in the database from last year should point to anything meaningful. It would have been no different than if no games were played any where. There is a difference in playing a conference part time (ND now) and full time. I really...
FOOTBALL
sportswar.com

Kelly leaving ND because he can't recruit well enough there

College football has officially become insane. They imply that he thinks he has a better chance to win a national championship at LSU than at ND. Why is winning a national championship so important? What does he hope to gain that will offset the stress and pain he has caused his players and administration?
COLLEGE SPORTS
sportswar.com

Excellent! This needed to be done long ago.

Get MV and D'Lo to be engaged in the program andl visit some recruits. ** -- YBYSAIAHokie 11/30/2021 1:22PM. Don't think that's allowed. They can meet recruits if they're on campus ... -- Hokiestud 11/30/2021 2:31PM. Can confirm this. It's a Zoom with all former players and support staff. **...
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy