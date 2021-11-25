I noticed one of those. Nobody jumped

Please tell me you are not after Mike Houston--A hearty laugh will suffice ** -- Piedmont Pirate 11/29/2021 1:55PM. His agent is using us to fleece your poor athletic department for more -- BG Hokie 11/29/2021 2:43PM. Nope, I'm holding out for Fickell, until he announces his final decision. **...
Fire Hilgart S&C Coach. Bring back Dr Mike Gentry from Emory & Henry. -- carhokies 12/01/2021 2:04PM. I'll vote to bring back Mike Gentry. He was great as S&C coach ** -- 83hokieee 12/01/2021 8:33PM. Need to bring Shannon Turley back home. One of the best in the business. **...
Continue. 2. By end of 3rd game AD accepted it was over for Fu and must try to mitigate the damages. 3. At that point AD goes into full-time hunt mode for 'proven quantity' replacement. 4. By end of Duke game 7 weeks later, AD has new HC under wraps, and has negotiated a settlement with FU. 5. AD announces Fu's firing and waits for the agreed-to time to introduce new HC.
Strong recruiter in area... Understand strength of Hokie Alumni is supporting program... Recognizes what JC PRICE brings to the table. Brent is going to PRY the top off of the ACC and do some Hokie House Cleaning!!
Totally pissed off that they didn't get the hugh rockstar hire that they wanted. Whit was never going to unload that mountain of money for a head coach like we're seeing from the big dawgs right now. We can't compete with that. [Post edited by Snape at 11/30/2021 1:57PM]
So at this point it seems like we are negative in the portal this year: -- HokieBrazil 11/29/2021 2:38PM. Radford leaving lowered expectations, Storm will be good for us -- soflahokie 11/30/2021 5:23PM. My two cents: give Storm some more time - we will all be very happy with --...
Of course there are no surprises. He’s just aggregating the speculation. ** -- marcbvtgm 11/29/2021 11:20AM. Lock down Freeman and call it a day. He's been one of my favorites from -- reestuart 11/29/2021 11:04AM. I think HC experience is overblown. Just means VT will have to pay more. --...
Hope he doesn't bring any offensive coaches from PSU with him -- McHokie93 11/30/2021 2:07PM. Why would offensive coaches follow a defensive coordinator? ** -- marcbvtgm 11/30/2021 2:45PM. Could be a promotion - QB coach to OC, could just be his friends ** -- McHokie93 11/30/2021 3:04PM.
We are gonna need 15-16 wins in ACC it feels like this season ** -- 88hokies13 12/01/2021 2:15PM. If I've learned anything, it's that quality losses matter more than wins -- soflahokie 12/01/2021 4:09PM.
Brent PRY gets hired and out the gate, retains JC PRICE...... -- jonnyhawk 11/30/2021 1:48PM. Hope he brings back the old uniforms from the late 90s as well. ** -- Hokiestud 11/30/2021 2:26PM. Yes, the more I read about him, the more I like him! But, alas, there will --...
The top tier coaching salary world is now $6.6 million to $10 million annually. VT cannot afford that range but 2nd tier should be $4.5 to $7 million now. Michigan State pays their guy over $8 million ......... why?. Even at $5 large, VT should have enough in the kitty...
Last year was a mulligan for everyone. Nothing in the database from last year should point to anything meaningful. It would have been no different than if no games were played any where. There is a difference in playing a conference part time (ND now) and full time. I really...
College football has officially become insane. They imply that he thinks he has a better chance to win a national championship at LSU than at ND. Why is winning a national championship so important? What does he hope to gain that will offset the stress and pain he has caused his players and administration?
Get MV and D'Lo to be engaged in the program andl visit some recruits. ** -- YBYSAIAHokie 11/30/2021 1:22PM. Don't think that's allowed. They can meet recruits if they're on campus ... -- Hokiestud 11/30/2021 2:31PM. Can confirm this. It's a Zoom with all former players and support staff. **...
