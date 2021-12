The Simpson College men's basketball team opened the 2021-22 American Rivers Conference schedule with a 83-57 loss to Loras on Tuesday night. After going into the half ahead by six points, Loras (4-0, 1-0 A-R-C) opened the second period with a 35-12 run fueled by six three-pointers to take a commanding lead over the Storm (1-4, 0-1 A-R-C). Simpson tried to battle back into it with a 10-0 spurt thanks to six points from Caden Rehmeier and four from Buck Eagleburger, but the Duhawks didn't let their visitors inch any closer as they cruised to the win.

INDIANOLA, IA ・ 7 DAYS AGO