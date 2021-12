This story has been updated. It was originally published on November 9, 2017. Tired of constantly checking your phone? Instead of switching from device to device, simply forward those notifications to your computer. With Windows and macOS, you can put your phone out of arm’s reach and concentrate on your larger screen—without worrying that you’re missing out on dozens of missed calls and texts. This is also a great way to keep in touch with incoming alerts if you’re trying to avoid checking your phone at work.

CELL PHONES ・ 12 DAYS AGO