The Sixers went into Sacramento last night and came out with yet another short handed, signature win this season. No Joel. No Tobias. No Seth. No Ben. No Problems. Tyrese Maxey has been everything fans thought he could be and more so far this season and proved again last night that he should be the starting point guard for the Sixers. Maxey has been scoring efficiently and playing aggressively without committing turnovers. He provides the Sixers with an entirely different dynamic than they ever had with Simmons on offense and has shown massive improvement defensively. Drummond has been dominant on the boards and great in service of Joel as he works his way back from COVID. And finally it should be acknowledged how great Doc has been at dealing with all kinds of drama throughout this early season while keeping the team focused and building chemistry. For as much crap Doc has taken for his 4th quarter woes (as he should), he does deserve credit for the job he’s been doing handling all this adversity.

NBA ・ 8 DAYS AGO