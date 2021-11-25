ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin and Financial Independence w/ Jim Crider

 8 days ago

Clay Finck of Investor's Podcast chats with Jim Crider, founder of Intentional Living FP,...

How Bitcoin Can Save Everyones' Retirement

In this short clip, Anthony Pompliano, host of the Best Business Show, talks to Preston Pysh, host of the Investor's Podcast, who shares his view on how Bitcoin serves to protect everyone's financial future. The full interview was live-streamed on November 26, 2021.
Veteran Algo Trading Architect Shares Advice For Crypto Traders

In this video, Scott Melker aka The Wolf of All Streets talks to Dave Weisberger, a Wall Street veteran who turned into a professional crypto builder. He shares his thoughts on the macro drivers in our market, including the ETF’s underpinnings, the SEC’s desires, and the hottest trends. The episode...
How To Spend Your Bitcoin - Matt Ahlborg

Matt Ahlborg, Head of Research at Bitrefill, Creator of UsefulTulips.org, discusses how to spend your Bitcoin. He dives deep into the data of Bitcoin's use and growth in the developing world, as well as different ways people can spend their Bitcoin. The talk took place at Oslo Freedom Forum 2021...
How the Lightning Network Can Bring Financial Freedom to Billions

Elizabeth Stark, CEO, and co-founder of Lightning Labs gives a talk on how the Lightning Network can bring financial freedom to billions. She dives into the differences between on-chain Bitcoin transactions and layer 2 transactions through Lightning, and the importance of the Lightning Network to Bitcoin's global adoption. The talk...
Ownership is Edge, Especially in Cryptos: Mark Yusko

Mark Yusko of Morgan Creek Capital Management discusses the massive returns of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in the past year, and why he's still optimistic and excited about the market's potential in years to come. The segment aired on November 26, 2021.
Gauge Theory, Gold, and Bitcoin w/ Eric Weinstein

Eric Weinstein, Managing Director at Thiel Capital, joins Robert Breedlove, host of What Is Money show, for a multi-episode conversation covering mathematics, physics, history, politics, economics, and money. The episode premiered on November 26, 2021.
Partnerships, Rallies, Falls, Musks, CZs and 20 Crypto Jokes

This week in crypto, Coinbase partnered with Adidas Original, though we don’t know much about it yet, and Coinbase acquired the BRD wallet, while the BRD price jumped over 700%. Cardano and tron fell as eToro said it would restrict access to them for US users, zcash rallied more than 50% following the news from last week that the coin will switch to a PoS consensus algorithm, Coin Metrics found that Ethereum gas fees are the highest during the US business hours, and the on-chain data said that long-term bitcoin and ethereum holders remained confident. Elon Musk criticized Binance over dogecoin withdrawals and CZ replied. Meanwhile, Binance said it is talking to sovereign wealth funds who are interested in “taking a stake” in the platform.
Alex Lightman on Solving Food Hyperinflation with Crypto

In this interview, Matt Zahab, host of the Cryptonews Podcast, interviews Alex Lightman, Executive Chairman and President of European cryptocurrency exchange CoinField that aims to bring an end to food hyperinflation in struggling economies. They discuss the launch of their CoinField coin, the differences between regulated and unregulated exchanges, why Alex thinks that exchange tokens will outperform in the future, and he also shares his BTC price prediction for 2022 and 2023.
Caitlin Long: Bitcoin is Inevitable

In this video, journalist Natalie Brunell interviews Caitlin Long, Founder & CEO of Avanti Bank & Trust, who is a 22-year Wall Street veteran and has been active in Bitcoin and blockchain since 2012. She shares her Bitcoin story, outlook, and current crypto regulatory situation in the United States. The...
WazirX's Vishakha Singh On The Indian NFT Market

In this video, Matt Zahab, host of the Cryptonews Podcast, interviews developers of anonymous decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol DarkFi, Amir Taaki, and Rachel-Rose O'Leary. They talk about the growing need for privacy, the potential rise of "dark" decentralized finance, the development progress of their protocol, share bitcoin price prediction, and more.
On-Chain Analytics w/ Will Clemente and Dylan LeClaire

In this video, Preston Pysh, host of the Investor's Podcast, talks to Bitcoin on-chain analysts Dylan LeClair & Will Clemente. They discuss the impact that Bitcoin derivatives are having on volatility and price action. Additionally, they cover their favorite on-chain metrics to understand Bitcoin's moves. The episode premiered on November...
Bitcoin Is Emancipation - Anita Posch

In this video, Svein Ølnes, a researcher and teacher at a Bitcoin course at the Western Norway University of Applied Sciences, sits down with Bitcoin educator Anita Posch, who shares her experiences in the Bitcoin space and economic realities of emerging countries. The episode premiered on November 25, 2021.
Bitcoin Is Not a Fad, Says Australia’s Financial Service Minister

Senator Hume believes cryptocurrencies are not a “fad” and will eventually emerge as a mainstream technology. The Australian Finance Services Minister – Jane Hume – publically backed up digital assets by saying they are not just a temporary trend. Additionally, she opined that decentralized finance (DeFi) presents “incredible opportunities” for Australia.
Square’s tbDEX Decentralized Bitcoin Exchange to Fight Financial Inequality

U.S. digital payment company Square has debuted plans for a decentralized bitcoin exchange, tbDEX, according to an 18-page white paper by the company. The paper says tbDEX is a protocol “for discovering liquidity and exchanging assets (such as bitcoin, fiat money, or real-world goods) when the existence of social trust is an intractable element of managing transaction risk.”
Bitcoin Is How We Really Build A New Financial System

Led by Ethereum, a new financial system based on blockchain technology is being built. As reality currently unveils, the foundation this new financial order is built on poses significant challenges. This is why a true new financial order built on Bitcoin is already underway. Ethereum is commonly referred to as...
How low will Bitcoin dip? | Find out now on The Market Report w/ Michael Kong

Join Cointelegraph host and analyst Benton Yaun alongside resident market experts Jordan Finneseth and Marcel Pechman as they break down the latest news in the markets. Here’s what to expect in this week’s markets news breakdown:. With Bitcoin (BTC) retesting major support and resistance zones, some analysts believe this might...
