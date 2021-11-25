You guys ready?

Fire Hilgart S&C Coach. Bring back Dr Mike Gentry from Emory & Henry. -- carhokies 12/01/2021 2:04PM. I'll vote to bring back Mike Gentry. He was great as S&C coach ** -- 83hokieee 12/01/2021 8:33PM. Need to bring Shannon Turley back home. One of the best in the business. **...
Umm. The guy was a grad assistant. I think he has some knowledge about -- cincyhokie 11/30/2021 2:38PM. Football legend. Great DT during his day. Met him more than a few times.. -- Bruno 11/30/2021 1:00PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if...
After getting fired by Texas following the 2020 season, Tom Herman has spent this year as an offensive analyst with the NFL’s Chicago Bears. In the middle of all this college football coaching carousel mayhem, there have been some whispers that Herman might be looking to return to the amateur ranks. Apparently, that’ not the case.
The Notre Dame world was rocked yesterday when 12-year head coach Brian Kelly decided to move on and take the same position at LSU. Kelly spent 12 years building Notre Dame into a contender but instead of seeing it through he felt it was best for himself and his family to head to LSU.
A certain reporter on the Pittsburgh Steelers beat earlier this week garnered some attention with a report about the team’s third-string quarterback, Dwayne Haskins, purporting to have been witness to conversations on the sideline pre-game during which team staff were expressing disappointment in the third-year pro’s development and lack of maturation while watching him issue poorly-thrown passes in warm-ups.
Of course there are no surprises. He’s just aggregating the speculation. ** -- marcbvtgm 11/29/2021 11:20AM. Lock down Freeman and call it a day. He's been one of my favorites from -- reestuart 11/29/2021 11:04AM. I think HC experience is overblown. Just means VT will have to pay more. --...
Please tell me you are not after Mike Houston--A hearty laugh will suffice ** -- Piedmont Pirate 11/29/2021 1:55PM. His agent is using us to fleece your poor athletic department for more -- BG Hokie 11/29/2021 2:43PM. Nope, I'm holding out for Fickell, until he announces his final decision. **...
Hope he doesn't bring any offensive coaches from PSU with him -- McHokie93 11/30/2021 2:07PM. Why would offensive coaches follow a defensive coordinator? ** -- marcbvtgm 11/30/2021 2:45PM. Could be a promotion - QB coach to OC, could just be his friends ** -- McHokie93 11/30/2021 3:04PM. You must log...
Knowing our luck we get a Tom O'Brien instead of Tom Herman or Bob O'Brien ** -- HokieBrazil 11/29/2021 2:40PM. Imagine VT 1-5 against UVA for the next 6 years..... no thanks ** -- NoHuddle 11/29/2021 2:47PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login...
If you like the hire, feel free to send a few bucks to the Hokie Club -- EDGEMAN 11/30/2021 1:36PM. I upped my contribution earlier this year. Now optimistic about VT Football ** -- AtlantaHokie 11/30/2021 1:54PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login...
The TSL Podcast basks in the glory of Virginia Tech’s 29-24 win over Virginia, as we break down key moments of the game. Also, the coaching search and hoops. (81 minutes) Watch or listen from the link below.
The Virginia football team stumbled again against Virginia Tech, leaving football fans feeling frustrated. TheSabre.com Podcast is back for a look at the game and the big picture with the program. Plus, basketball season is in full swing with early ACC play next so a closer look at UVA hoops entering December.
Football isn’t just a game; more specifically, it’s a competitive sport. And the object of a competitive sport is to win. To win games, to win championships. If you’re not winning, then you’re not doing well enough. And anybody participating in a competitive sport should want to be a winner without being told that they should want to win, or how important it is to win.
We are gonna need 15-16 wins in ACC it feels like this season ** -- 88hokies13 12/01/2021 2:15PM. If I've learned anything, it's that quality losses matter more than wins -- soflahokie 12/01/2021 4:09PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish...
After putting together a 92-39 record in 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly has left to become the next head coach of the LSU Tigers. Kelly signed a 10-year, $95 million contract with LSU. The news was shocking and has sent waves throughout the college football landscape. According to Paul Finebaum, Brian Kelly bolting Notre Dame for LSU can be attributed to one simple reason: to win a national championship.
The Notre Dame football team must tread lightly in the coming weeks, as they hope to hand on to some elite players in the next two recruiting classes. On Monday, news came down that Notre Dame football would be losing head coach Brian Kelly to the LSU Tigers. At first, it was just a rumor, then it became a reality, with Kelly telling his team to meet him for a meeting to discuss his departure at 7 AM ET on Tuesday.
Hall of Fame coach Barry Switzer knows who his top candidate would be if he were in charge of choosing the next Oklahoma head man. Mike Leach is a name both Sooners fans and former coach Lincoln Riley is familiar with, and Switzer believes he’d be the perfect fit. “I...
Comments / 0