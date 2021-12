A new viral video is making just about everyone cringe.In the clip, an emotional alleged MAGA rioter is seen starting to cry in front of FBI interrogators as he is being questioned. When asked about former President Donald Trump calling him to Washington D.C the waterworks NBC journalist Scott MacFarlane shared the clip on Twitter. He wrote, “NEW: Court orders release of video of FBI questioning US Capitol breach defendant Daniel Rodriguez. This is a first listen in the interrogation room. He questions election, cites Biden’s rallies and says he’s long been an InfoWars fan.”NEW: Court...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 16 HOURS AGO