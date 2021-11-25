ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Afghanistan: Women waiting for their basic rights under Taliban regime

dallassun.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKabul [Afghanistan], November 25 (ANI): Months after the Taliban's takeover of Kabul, Afghan women are still waiting in their houses for the regime to provide them with basic rights to study and work. After the Taliban's hostile takeover of Afghanistan in August, the regime ordered all working women, except...

www.dallassun.com

The Jewish Press

Biden’s Dirty Deal With the Taliban

Every week new revelations arrive about the scale of Biden’s betrayal in Afghanistan. After months of claiming that only a few hundred Americans had been abandoned behind enemy lines, the real numbers are still growing. Shocking reports continue to come to light including a military memo which claims that over a hundred family members of servicemen may still be trapped under Taliban rule.
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Examiner

After Taliban takeover, Afghan girls lose childhood, freedom, and future

Last week, a 10-year-old Afghan girl experienced the end of her childhood. Fatima, whose name has been changed to protect her identity, was not wearing a head covering when she left her home to purchase bread for her family, according to an associate of the U.S. nonprofit organization Flanders Fields, which is providing for Afghan allies abandoned by the State Department. For her immodesty, local Taliban beat Fatima so severely that she lost control of her bladder.
AFGHANISTAN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Working Women#Basic Rights#Ani#Geo Political#Tolo News
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Taliban attack Iranians at Iran-Afghanistan border, reports say

Iranian border guards clashed with Taliban forces along the Iran-Afghanistan border on Wednesday after the Taliban opened fire on Iranian farmers, according to reports. Local journalist Reza Khaasteh shared unverified video of the scene on Twitter, which appeared to show Iranian soldiers using heavy artillery to push back against the Taliban militants.
PUBLIC SAFETY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Taliban Open Letter Appeals to US Congress to Unfreeze Afghan Assets

ISLAMABAD - The Taliban foreign minister Wednesday penned an "open letter" to the U.S. Congress, warning of a mass refugee exodus from Afghanistan unless the United States unblocks more than $9 billion in Afghan central bank assets and ends other financial sanctions against the country. Amir Khan Muttaqi wrote that...
FOREIGN POLICY
houstonmirror.com

Taliban believe current government in Afghanistan is inclusive: Spokesperson

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 25 (ANI): The Taliban on Wednesday said the outfit consider the government they have installed in Afghanistan to be inclusive as it includes members of various ethnic groups. This claim comes as the Taliban has been facing stringent criticism from the international community for the all-male government...
WORLD
TheDailyBeast

The Real Reason the Afghan Army Collapsed in Face of Taliban Advance? It Was Mostly ‘Ghost’ Troops

After spending $83 billion training up and arming Afghan troops to face the Taliban, U.S. military leaders seemed as surprised as anyone at the ease with which the Islamist militant group swept back into power this summer. Now, a former finance minister has explained the dizzying collapse of the Afghan National Army: Most of its 200,000 soldiers only existed on paper. The idea that Afghan troop numbers were unreliable is not a new one. But Khalid Payenda, who resigned as finance minister as the Taliban advanced, said as many as five in six soldiers were “ghosts.” He told the BBC: “The way the accountability was done, you would ask the chief in that province how many people you have and based on that you could calculate salaries and ration expenses and they would always be inflated.” Payenda said soldiers who were killed or deserted were also routinely kept on the books, with their commanders using their bank cards to take their salaries. And he said many generals were “double-dipping,” accepting money from the Taliban on top of their government salaries to give up without a fight.
MILITARY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Taliban rule in Afghanistan faces economic crisis

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 28 (ANI): Taliban rule in Afghanistan faces an economic crisis following its takeover of the landlocked country in August this year. The Afghan economy has gone from bad to worse and could lead to total collapse, reports the Asia Times. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) in its...
WORLD
dallassun.com

Russia criticizes US for Afghanistan crisis

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 28 (ANI): Russia has criticized the United States for the current crisis that is gripping Afghanistan, and said Washington placed the country in a big humanitarian catastrophe. "US placed Afghanistan in a big humanitarian catastrophe and it is still stimulating the crisis. It is a mockery that...
FOREIGN POLICY
dallassun.com

Taliban's war on drugs put into action

RT has got a sneak peek into the Taliban's drugs war by talking to patients and doctors at a Kabul hospital. The group promised a ?narcotics-free? Afghanistan as it took power in mid-August and has since set some plans in motion. Millions of Afghans are addicted to drugs. Up to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Taliban misconstrued facts in letter to congress for assets release: US envoy

Washingon [US], November 20 (ANI): US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West said that the Taliban misconstrued facts in its recent letter to the US Congress warning of humanitarian consequences if the United States fails to unfreeze more than USD 9 billion in Afghan assets. "The Taliban's letter to Congress...
FOREIGN POLICY
neworleanssun.com

US Envoy on Afghanistan to Return to Doha to Meet Taliban

The U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan will visit Doha next week for two days of meetings with leaders of the Taliban, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Tuesday. "They'll discuss ... our vital national interests when it comes to Afghanistan," said Price. "That includes counterterrorism, that includes safe passage...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Taliban urges US to release frozen funds in Doha talks

The Taliban renewed its call for the United States to release billions of dollars in frozen funds after two days of talks in Doha as aid-dependent Afghanistan grapples with economic crisis. The Afghans also called for an end to blacklists and sanctions in meetings led by Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and Tom West, the US special representative for Afghanistan. It was the second round of talks between the two sides in Qatar since the US ended its 20-year occupation of Afghanistan and the hardline Islamists rapidly returned to power. "The two delegations discussed political, economic, human, health, education and security issues as well as providing necessary banking and cash facilities," tweeted Afghan foreign ministry spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi.
U.S. POLITICS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Taliban insists on release of Afghan Bank assets

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 22 (ANI): Highlighting the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has called on the US to immediately release Afghanistan's central bank assets. Muttaqi made these remarks during an interview where he said the US was no longer engaged in a war with Afghanistan...
POLITICS
Variety

Afghan Actresses Decry Taliban Ban on Women in Entertainment: ‘An Artist Without Art is Basically Dead’

Leena Alam, one of Afghanistan’s best-known actresses, is in character as she explains facing an unthinkable choice. “Who would know better than me how dangerous it is to be a woman actress with the Taliban? You cannot inflict me with one more drop of fear than I already have,” says the California-based Alam as part of a virtual performance of a monologue for the LA Writers Center. “You offer me death and my children, or life without them? What would you do? I will go home.” Tearfully, Alam, who starred in popular shows such as feminist drama “Shereen,” rocks back and forth...
WORLD

