The Lakers are 16 games into the season and have looked nowhere close to what many fans anticipated them to be. But while a lot of their early struggles can be blamed on injuries or the fact that they’re a new team full of veterans trying to learn to play with each other, it’s also hard not to be discouraged one month into the regular season. The Lakers have had several unacceptable performances (yes those two losses to OKC is on top of that list) that have left a stain on their 8-8 record thus far.

