It was every sports bettor's dream: Being able to bet on a game after it had already ended.But the 86 New Jersey gamblers who thought they were beating the system had their bets on a British soccer game voided, and the two betting companies involved got fined.The mishap was revealed in documents made public earlier this month by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement, which has fined the Malta-based sports betting technology company Kambi Group and Chicago-based Rush Street Interactive $1,000 apiece.The companies had offered a so-called proposition or “prop” bet on whether Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford would...

GAMBLING ・ 1 DAY AGO