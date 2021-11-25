ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

SP+ likes the Gators to win on Saturday against Florida State

By Tyler Nettuno
 6 days ago
Florida has bowl eligibility on the line on Saturday when it welcomes rival Florida State into the Swamp looking to extend its winning streak in the rivalry to three. The two teams didn’t meet last year, and the two wins in that streak came under coach Dan Mullen.

Mullen was fired after Saturday’s loss to Missouri, but interim coach Greg Knox will look to get his team a win over its rival and earn one more game as the head man.

ESPN’s SP+ rankings from Bill Connelly think Florida will get it done. It sees the team winning 32-25. That would also cover a three-point spread.

Earlier in the season, this game didn’t look like it would provide much of a challenge. But this is a Florida State team that is quickly improving. It’s 5-2 since a loss to FCS Jacksonville State, and its offense is getting a lot better behind the play of quarterback Jordan Travis and the run game.

It’s a bit surprising that the Gators are favorites in this game at all, but it goes to show that Vegas still sees a talent differential between these two teams. But that differential hasn’t helped much in recent weeks, and we’ll see if Florida puts forth a stronger performance in a rivalry game.

Here are the full SP+ predictions for the week.

A third Gator has entered the transfer portal in as many days

Edge rusher Khris Bogle is the third Florida Gator in three days to enter the transfer portal, according to Matt Zenitz of On3. Bogle started three of the 10 games he played in this season for Florida. He finished the year with 23 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. Bogle had a chance to be one of the more productive pass rushers in Billy Napier’s first season with Florida, but a season spent mostly behind Brenton Cox Jr. has him looking at his options.
