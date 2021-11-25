ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Nottingham fatal stabbing leads to five new arrests

BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFive more people have been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man in Nottingham. Michael Anton O'Connor, 31, was found badly injured in Wilford Crescent West, in The Meadows, late on 10 November and he died later in...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Rival gang shootout that left one dead caught in shocking CCTV footage

Shocking CCTV shows the moment two rival gangs had a fierce gun battle in broad daylight which left a 22-year-old man dead. Naasir Francis was shot 13 times following a disorder between rival groups in Lozells, Birmingham, on August 26 last year. Paramedics rushed him to hospital with gunshot wounds...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Yussuf Mustapha: 14-year-old among four teenagers jailed for life after murder of schoolboy Keon Lincoln

Four teenagers have been jailed for life over the murder of 15-year-old schoolboy Keon Lincoln in a gun and knife attack in Birmingham.Fourteen-year-old Yussuf Mustapha, who is thought to be Britain’s youngest defendant convicted of gun murder, was accused of firing the fatal shot and was sentenced to life in prison at Birmingham Crown Court on Monday.Keon’s mother Sharmaine Lincoln, who after hearing gunshots found her son wounded outside their home in Handsworth, described his murder as “a nightmare that I cannot wake up from”.The fatal attack in January had been “carefully planned and executed” using a revolver and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Michael Anton#Nottingham#Loughrigg Close#Bbc East Midlands#Instagram
BBC

Man given life sentence for Reading stabbing over prank

A man has been given a life sentence for murdering a 24-year-old on Valentine's Day over prank texts. Yannick Cupido died from a fatal stab wound in Reading in the early hours of 14 February. O'Neal Joseph, 28 and of Amersham Road, Caversham, was found guilty of murder after stabbing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Man and woman charged with murder after Nottingham stabbing

Two people have appeared in court charged with murder after a man was stabbed in a street fight. Michael Anton O'Connor, 31, from Alexandra Park, Nottingham, died in hospital after the fight in Wilford Crescent West in The Meadows area of the city on 10 November. Jerome Sheard, 29, and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

Man known to victim arrested in fatal stabbing of 40-year-old

A Brooklyn man has been arrested in connection with a horror-movie style fatal stabbing, which saw the victim’s blood smeared across the front door of a Bay Ridge apartment building. Vito Bauza, 56, was charged Saturday with murder and criminal possession of a weapon in the killing of Ernest Diaz,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Guardian

Four teenagers guilty of murdering 15-year-old Keon Lincoln

A 14-year-old boy and three other teenagers have been found guilty of murdering the schoolboy Keon Lincoln, who was shot and stabbed outside his home in January. Jurors returned a guilty verdict against the 14-year-old from Birmingham, as well as a youth aged 16 from Walsall, who was caught on CCTV armed with a large knife as Keon was attacked near his home in Handsworth.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Trafficking arrests after woman living in cupboard rescued

Three men have been arrested after the rescue of a woman who claimed that she was forced to live in a cupboard by her alleged exploiters. The men were arrested on suspicion of forced labour and human trafficking offences on 3 November. A 36-year-old Bangladeshi national was arrested at an...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KXII.com

Suspect arrested, charged with murder in fatal Ada stabbing

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - Chickasaw Nation prosecutors have filed a first degree homicide charge against a man in the stabbing death of a 19-year-old man in Ada Monday. Chickasaw Nation Office of Tribal Justice Administration Chief Counsel Debra Gee said Tuesday that Anthony Brian Walker is scheduled to make his initial appearance in Chickasaw Nation District Court Wednesday.
ADA, OK
San Angelo LIVE!

Teen Arrested After Fatally Stabbing at Drug Rehab

ABILENE, TX –– A 42-year-old man is dead after an altercation turned fatal early Wednesday morning. According to the Abilene Police Department, at approximately 2:30 a.m. officers were dispatched to the Rise Discipleship Home, drug and addiction recovery center, for reports of a stabbing. When officers arrived at the scene,...
ABILENE, TX
The Independent

Murder investigation following the death of Amber Gibson

The death of a teenage girl is being treated as murder, Police Scotland said.Amber Gibson, 16, was reported missing from the Hamilton area on Friday November 26.Amber is known to have left her home in the Hillhouse area at 9.15pm that night and was last seen at Cadzow Street around 9.55pm.Her body was discovered near to Cadzow Glen at 10.10am on Sunday November 28.Detective Superintendent Raymond Brown, from Police Scotland major investigations team west, said: “Our thoughts very much remain with Amber’s loved ones and we will continue to support them through this terrible time.“Whilst our inquiries continue, we are...
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

Boy charged with fatally stabbing 12-year-old girl at Christmas tree lighting

A teenager has been charged with fatally stabbing a 12-year-old girl at a Christmas tree lighting event in England, authorities said. The boy, 14, who was not publicly identified due to his age, allegedly attacked Ava White on Thursday in Liverpool as she and friends were taking in the city’s annual Christmas tree lighting, Merseyside police said Sunday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
nbc25news.com

Police in Flint investigating fatal stabbing

FLINT, Mich. - Police in Flint are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred on November 25th. Police responded to the 700 block of E. Austin Ave. for reports of a stabbing around 2:20 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found a male in his 30s suffering from a stab wound. The victim...
FLINT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy