Nottingham fatal stabbing leads to five new arrests

The death of a teenage girl is being treated as murder, Police Scotland said.Amber Gibson, 16, was reported missing from the Hamilton area on Friday November 26.Amber is known to have left her home in the Hillhouse area at 9.15pm that night and was last seen at Cadzow Street around 9.55pm.Her body was discovered near to Cadzow Glen at 10.10am on Sunday November 28.Detective Superintendent Raymond Brown, from Police Scotland major investigations team west, said: “Our thoughts very much remain with Amber’s loved ones and we will continue to support them through this terrible time.“Whilst our inquiries continue, we are...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO