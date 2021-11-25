ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lush Cosmetics to deactivate multiple social media accounts to raise awareness for mental health

By Nexstar Media Wire, Kiah Armstrong
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 6 days ago

( KTVX ) – Popular UK-based cosmetics brand Lush announced on Monday that it will be deactivating some of its social media accounts in an effort to address mental health challenges that consumers face daily.

The company is taking a stand and will deactivate its Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and Snapchat accounts beginning Nov. 26, across all 48 countries that it operates in. The accounts will remain deactivated until the platforms take action to provide a “safer environment for users.”

How can I keep my kids safe on Instagram?

In a news release, the company explains that the serious effects of social media are barely being acknowledged, comparing the situation to how issues surrounding climate change have been ignored for decades.

“Lush, well known for being leaders rather than followers, has decided to address these serious issues now and to start by changing its own practices rather than waiting until others notice that there is actually a real problem,” the company said.

This isn’t the first time the cosmetic brand has quit social media. The company previously attempted to come off social media back in 2019, with their UK channels. Lush blamed FOMO (fear of missing out) and the brand’s compulsion to use social media as the reason for its failure on the earlier attempt.

Attention TikTok users: Here’s how to claim payments in the $92 million class-action lawsuit

Lush’s decision to walk away from Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok was strengthened by the latest information from whistleblowers who leaked data showing that Facebook allegedly put profits over the wellbeing of people as well as promotes division.

Just last month, findings found that Instagram promoted addiction and low self-esteem among teens.

Lush is hoping that social media platforms will “introduce strong best practice guidelines and hopes that international regulation will be passed into law.”

“I’ve spent all my life avoiding putting harmful ingredients in my products. There is now overwhelming evidence we are being put at risk when using social media,” said Mark Constantine, OBE, co-founder, CEO, and product inventor at Lush. “I’m not willing to expose my customers to this harm, so it’s time to take it out of the mix.”

Senators concerned eating disorders are promoted on social media, pen letter to Facebook

The brand says they are investing in new ways to connect and build better channels of communication elsewhere. Lush will still be active on Twitter and YouTube.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Related
spectrumnews1.com

Spectrum News Special: Raising awareness around athletes' mental health

After a tumultuous year during the pandemic, people around the globe were excited to hear that the 2020 Tokyo Olympics would be held in the summer of 2021. But while much of focus had been on the athletes returning to the world stage, another topic branched out of the games — one that athletes around the globe are increasingly raising awareness around: Mental health.
MENTAL HEALTH
uscannenbergmedia.com

Lush wipes themselves clean off social media

On Black Friday, Lush made the major decision to exit social media in an effort to stay true to their doctrine of fostering a safe environment, on and offline. There has been an influx of brands moving towards conscious marketing tactics but few permanently leave lucrative social media platforms, let alone on the biggest shopping day of the year.
BUSINESS
prdaily.com

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey explains his departure, how companies can show empathy, and Lush cosmetics shuts down social media accounts

Following Cyber Monday, today’s Giving Tuesday encourages shoppers to spend whatever money they have left donating to nonprofit organizations and causes around the world. To mark the event, TikTok announced a new series of livestream fundraisers that expand on its pledge of $7 million in direct donations to various mission-driven organizations around the world. While the donation will be made in the name of TikTok creators to nonprofits of their choice, TikTok will also donate $1 million in ad credits to support nonprofit fundraising efforts.
CHARITIES
Cheddar News

Cosmetics Company Lush on Why It Left Major Social Media Platforms Again

Jack Constantine, chief digital officer and product inventor at Lush, joined Cheddar to talk about the cosmetic company's mass exodus from major social media platforms TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat, in the wake of recent reports that Instagram specifically had negative impacts on teen girls. He noted that with teenage girls being a large part of its consumer base and audience, Lush had a responsibility to market its company on outlets that prioritize mental wellbeing. "For us, we've always been a social brand, and it started to feel that social media was no longer offering what we felt we wanted to gain from it," he said. "And then obviously when you add that to the damage that it's causing, it just feels like a combination that we can't continue on with." The company also pulled out of social media platforms in 2019.
BUSINESS
ramaponews.com

The power social media has in raising climate change awareness

There are way too many people around the world who do not believe in climate change or take it seriously. Lots of people brush it off as a hoax or something that will not impact them in their lifetime, but that is simply not true. Climate change is very real, and is an imminent threat to wildlife in certain areas.
ENVIRONMENT
Medical News Today

‘Flimsy’ evidence for social media worsening adult mental health

Researchers investigated the link between social media use and depression in adults, including older adults. They found that the use of some social media, but not all, has associations with an increased risk of depressive symptoms. Alongside expert commentators, the team asks for caution when interpreting the results due to...
MENTAL HEALTH
FOXBusiness

Lush Cosmetics quitting social media until platforms are safer for consumers

Lush Cosmetics says it will deactivate its Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat and TikTok accounts on Friday until the social media platforms take action to provide a safer environment for users. The policy, which aims to raise awareness for consumer mental health, will roll out across all 48 countries where Lush operates.
BUSINESS
newschain

Lush to close social media accounts over platform safety concerns

Cosmetics retailer Lush is boycotting a raft of social media platforms over concerns regarding user safety. The brand, which has previously been critical of platforms, has confirmed it will turn its back on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Snapchat from Friday. It said it will stay off the platforms “until they...
BUSINESS
WHSV

Mental health awareness during the holidays

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV)- The holiday season is here and while it’s a joyous time with family and friends for some, it may be a tough time for others. Molly Long struggled with depression for many years and tried numerous therapies and treatments. In November 2019, people hadn’t heard from Molly so her parents tried to reach her but couldn’t.
HARRISONBURG, VA
BBC

Lush to stop some social media until it's 'safer'

Cosmetics firm Lush says it is deactivating some social media accounts until platforms "take action to provide a safer environment" for users. The company said that from Friday, its Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and Snapchat pages will be shut down. The policy will be rolled out across all 48 countries Lush...
BUSINESS
wraltechwire.com

Cult teen brand Lush Cosmetics to quit social media over safety concerns

Trendy soaps brand Lush Cosmetics is quitting Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Snapchat on Friday in a radical move to draw attention to how those platforms are damaging people’s mental health. The company said Monday that its accounts will be deactivated on Nov. 26, the day after Thanksgiving, when most other...
BUSINESS
BlogHer

Lush is Leaving Social Media—Will Others Follow Suit?

It’s not every day that you see a brand bid adieu to social media. In fact, these are the accounts that surge their engagement during the holidays, when a lot of us are at least trying to unplug and relax IRL. Starting November 26, also known as Black Friday, Lush Cosmetics will be doing the exact opposite when it quits social media, which begs the question: will we see others eventually do the same? First, here are the deets on Lush’s exit, formally titled the “Global Anti-Social Media Policy”: the brand will no longer post on four platforms–Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, and...
BUSINESS
WOWK 13 News

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

