One of the more frustrating things about the American justice system is that much of the public’s collective knowledge of it comes from high-profile cases. (Much of the rest comes from procedural TV dramas, which is even worse.) The trials of Kyle Rittenhouse and Ahmaud Arbery’s killers embody the problem. In both cases, the jury verdict was correct on the law. But neither case was remotely typical, and there’s little either can teach us about how the system operates day-to-day.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO