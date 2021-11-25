ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Samsung’s Galaxy Note line is reportedly officially dead

By Patrick O'Rourke
mobilesyrup.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePour one out for Samsung’s Galaxy Note line. While it was widely believed that the Galaxy Note line’s days were already numbered, ET News is reporting that Samsung has no plans to release a new Note device in 2022. With this in...

mobilesyrup.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

5 Android settings you should want to change on your phone right now

Android comes with an abundance of settings that allow you to customize and improve smartphone experience. By default, Android picks what it considers the best settings, but depending on the type of user you are -- beginner, average or pro -- tinkering with your Android preferences and settings is a good idea to get the most out of your device.
CELL PHONES
SPY

The Best 85-Inch TVs You Can Buy in 2021 – Compare Top Models & Shop Black Friday Deals!

Once upon a time, you needed a projector and a dedicated room if you wanted to build a proper home theater. Today, the glory of 85-inch TVs makes it easier than ever to upgrade your living room with a cutting-edge 4K or 8K TV. And as we approach Black Friday and Christmas 2021, the year’s best 85-inch TVs are seriously discounted, with total savings up to $2,000 — even on new 2021 models. As recently as 2020, if you were looking to buy a new 85-inch TV for your living room or home theater, there were only a handful of choices....
CELL PHONES
inputmag.com

The absolute best phones under $200

The next generation of smartphones is here. Between the recently released iPhone 13 and Pixel 6, and the slightly older Samsung Galaxy S21, there’s some serious firepower in the mobile phone game right now. But is it really worth dropping nearly $1,000 on a new phone every year just to stay up to date? While there are worthwhile upgrades coming out year after year, it really isn’t a big deal to hold back a couple of generations to save money or find a cheaper option altogether.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Galaxy Fold#Smartphone#Et News
9to5Google

Samsung will update these Galaxy devices to Android 12

Android 12 is still a very new version of the platform, but Samsung is launching the update for its Galaxy devices less than a month after Google’s own Pixel phones. More devices will be updated over the coming months, and Samsung has confirmed a preliminary list of devices that will be updated.
CELL PHONES
SPY

The Best Black Friday Appliance Deals: Save Thousands at Samsung, Home Depot, Target & More

Table of Contents Samsung Black Friday Appliance Deals The Home Depot Appliance Deals Nutribullet – Save 25% Sitewide for Black Friday The Best Macy’s Black Friday Appliance Deals The Best Amazon Black Friday Appliance Deals The Best Walmart Black Friday Appliance Deals The Best Target Black Friday Appliance Deals Lowes Appliance Deals Black Friday is almost here! If you’re a regular SPY reader, then you’ve already seen our main roundups of the year’s best Black Friday Tech Deals and the best Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals overall. Typically, Black Friday is a great time to save on big-ticket items like new 65-inch TVs or refrigerators, and we’ll be...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Samsung Galaxy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
SamMobile

Here’s the first official look at the Galaxy A13

Samsung is working on two Galaxy A13 variants, one with 5G and the other with LTE connectivity. While the South Korean firm has not revealed any information regarding the upcoming smartphone, the Galaxy A13’s design and specifications were leaked over the past couple of months. Today, the phone’s first set of official renders have been revealed.
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

WearOS soars in Q3 on the wings of Samsung's Galaxy Watch4

Samsung posted its best smart wearable quarter ever thanks to its move from Tizen to WearOS. And WearOS enjoyed its best quarter thanks to Samsung. Per Counterpoint's report, in Q3 WearOS' market share soared to 17%, up from 4% in Q2 and 3% in Q3 of 2020 - mainly due to Samsung's move to the platform in 2021.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Central

Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE appears in first real-world images

Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE has appeared in live images. The phone will come with a plastic back, just like the Galaxy S20 FE. Samsung is rumored to unveil the phone in January 2022. Last week, a massive leak revealed nearly everything about Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S21 FE. The value flagship...
CELL PHONES
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series may be delayed, here’s why

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series has been anticipated since the first time specs were leaked back in May. We mentioned there will be different variants with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra as the ultimate model. There may be no AMD-based Exynos 2200 chip but the tablets may also run on Snapdragon 898 processor. We said the Ultra may be released in limited units. More image renders surfaced together with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Lite. Just recently, we also said the Ultra variant has hit Geekbench with 8GB RAM and Android 12.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra notch is now '100% certain'

High-end Android tablets are probably still not popular enough for many prospective buyers to have been impacted by this, but if you're in that minority, you surely noticed Samsung didn't release a single proper iPad Pro alternative in 2021. No, the upper mid-range Galaxy Tab S7 FE does not count,...
TECHNOLOGY
mobilesyrup.com

Samsung Galaxy S22 series will reportedly only feature Qualcomm chips

Samsung is reportedly taking a different approach with the processor featured in its upcoming Galaxy S22 series smartphones. According to LetsGoDigital — which says it was tipped off by ‘Super Roader,’ a former Samsung employee — the company recently decided to forgo the use of its Exynos 2200 chip in its upcoming Galaxy S22 series.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Samsung's Galaxy S22 could be coming soon, and I want these upgrades

Samsung's Galaxy S21 impressed us with its pro-standard camera, vibrant screen and fast processor. But what about its successor? The rumored Galaxy S22 could debut early next year with a 200-megapixel image sensor, smaller display and more. (Here's how the Galaxy S22 could compare to the Galaxy S21.) Being the demanding tech addict I am, I have my own wish list of things I want to see on Samsung's next phone.
CELL PHONES
techviral.net

Samsung Discontinues Galaxy Note Series Permanently

Samsung is not planning to bring any new model for the Galaxy Note series. According to the reports from South Korean publication ET News, there is no Galaxy smartphone launch scheduled for next year. Last year, Samsung has launched a new smartphone under the Galaxy Note lineup. Galaxy Note 20...
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Samsung's Galaxy Watch4 gives Wear OS a huge popularity boost

Prior to the highly anticipated Wear OS 3 relaunch, Google's platform was not doing too well due to its poor user experience, performance issues, and sub-par battery life. Samsung's Tizen OS was also going nowhere primarily due to the lack of third-party apps, despite a compelling smartwatch product range and feature set. Realizing their shortcomings, Google and Samsung teamed up to create and launch the all-new Wear OS 3 platform running on the Galaxy Watch4, and the strategy seems to be working. Counterpoint Research claims that Samsung achieved its highest quarterly smartwatch shipments in Q3 2021, all thanks to the Galaxy Watch 4 series.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy