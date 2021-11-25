Samsung’s Galaxy Note line is reportedly officially dead

Prior to the highly anticipated Wear OS 3 relaunch, Google's platform was not doing too well due to its poor user experience, performance issues, and sub-par battery life. Samsung's Tizen OS was also going nowhere primarily due to the lack of third-party apps, despite a compelling smartwatch product range and feature set. Realizing their shortcomings, Google and Samsung teamed up to create and launch the all-new Wear OS 3 platform running on the Galaxy Watch4, and the strategy seems to be working. Counterpoint Research claims that Samsung achieved its highest quarterly smartwatch shipments in Q3 2021, all thanks to the Galaxy Watch 4 series.
