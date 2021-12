Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City is now in theaters, and it brings the iconic locations and characters from the classic Resident Evil and Resident Evil 2 games into one big-screen adventure. Well, at least most of them anyway. While Jill Valentine, Chris Redfield, and Albert Wesker are all accounted for in the new film, Resident Evil 1 favorite Barry Burton is unfortunately not in the mix. Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City director Johannes Roberts recently joined ComicBook Nation to talk all about the film, and during the interview, he revealed there were talks to bring Barry into the movie and teased what is in store for Barry in the future.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO