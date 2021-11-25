Collection

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Nicole Phelps
 6 days ago

Returning to IRL runway shows in September you couldn’t fail to notice that there’s not just a new generation of designers edging into the spotlight, they’re talking to a new consumer. Today’s fashionable young people reject binaries in favor of plurality, and they seem uninterested in the old guard’s status markers—or...

Footwear News

Michelle Obama Sparkles in Dazzling Coat and Sharp Boots at Saks Fifth Avenue Window Launch

Michelle Obama brought major sparkle last night to the launch event for Saks Fifth Avenue’s iconic holiday windows. The former first lady arrived in a dazzling ensemble, composed of a sparkling black coat and matching wide-leg pants. Her winter-ready outfit also featured a silky black turtleneck top and gleaming hoop earrings. Obama made the special appearance on behalf of the Obama Foundation’s Girls Opportunity Alliance, which Saks partnered with for their 2021 holiday campaign, lights show and window displays. The organization aims to empower young girls through education worldwide. “In the spirit of holiday giving, Saks is making a generous donation that...
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Pops in Lime Green Dress With Feather Train & Aquazzura Sandals at amfAR Gala

Lori Harvey takes the limelight at the amfAR Gala in Los Angeles on Thursday night. The 24-year-old actress, who is the stepdaughter of Steve Harvey, arrived to the A-list soiree that benefits the international nonprofit’s continued lifesaving AIDS research. She stunned in a lime green Roberto Cavalli gown, with a textured-silk slip dress silhouette and feather-trimmed train. If you look closely, you can see her flawless French tip pedicure peeking through, with lime green sandals by Aquazzura to match her dress to a tee. The SKN by LH founder always opts for glam looks to red carpet events and high-fashion soirees. Last month,...
Kim Kardashian
Nas
Footwear News

Gabrielle Union Arrives in a Striking Cutout Dress and Blue Sandals With Dwyane & Zaya Wade for Gucci’s Love Parade Show

Gabrielle Union was all Gucci and all smiles on Tuesday night in Los Angeles. The actress arrived to Italian house’s latest catwalk extravaganza dubbed Gucci Love Parade, with her husband Dwyane Wade and his daughter Zaya, donning a camel-hued, long-sleeve dress with chic cutouts and a high leg slit. The 49-year old jazzed up her neutral frock, also by Gucci, with sleek silver sandals with a matching clutch. The Hollywood Walk of Fame was shut down for creative director Alessandro Michele’s star-studded runway show, with 100 looks modeled by the famous likes of Jared Leto, Macaulay Culkin, Jodie Turner-Smith, St. Vincent and Miranda...
wmagazine.com

Gabrielle Union Stuns In Lime Green Caped Ballgown at The Fashion Awards

Following a digital-only award show last year, The Fashion Awards has returned to the Royal Albert Hall for an in-person ceremony to celebrate the British Fashion Council. Many attendees opted for looks by Richard Quinn—who is up for the BFC Foundation Award for emerging talent tonight—showing up in the bold florals and unique silhouettes that have become the British designer’s signature. Despite the noise, Gabrielle Union still managed to stand out when she arrived at the event and hit the red carpet in a dress from the Valentino fall/winter 2021 couture show.
#Chocolate Bars
Footwear News

Kylie Jenner Elevates Date Night in a Leather Little Black Dress and Chocolate Air Jordans

Kylie Jenner’s date night style looks a little bit different than the rest. The media personality joined her beau Travis Scott for a mom and dad’s night out on Wednesday, grabbing dinner in glam fashion. The expecting mom herself showed off her look on Instagram in all-leather attire; her outfit included a slick baby bump-hugging little black dress layered under a slouchy overcoat. A sleek piece of leather attire became one of the biggest trends in 2020 — and now for fall 2021, too. Whether in the form of a dress, coat or, in Kylie’s case, both, the effortlessly cool material offers...
thezoereport.com

Sandra Bullock’s Catsuit At 'The Unforgivable' Premiere Was Better Than Any Red Carpet Gown

There is a new trend celebrities are endorsing: catsuits. The Kardashian family were early adopters of the one-piece look for fancy events — who could forget Kourtney Kardashian’s head-to-toe latex outfit in 2020 or Kim Kardashian’s hot pink Balenciaga attire for her Saturday Night Live appearance. Just last month, Hailey Bieber’s 25th birthday outfit also encompassed the figure-hugging item. Instead of a dress, she wore a velvet black one-piece from Saint Laurent. Now, this month, even Sandra Bullock rocked a catsuit to The Unforgivable premiere, proving she endorses the trend as well.
Footwear News

Cardi B Brings Back the 2000s Wedge Boot in the Wildest Coat & a New Home

Cardi B brought back trends from the early 2000s with ease as she settled into her new home. The “WAP” rapper showed off her new house in New York on Instagram yesterday, posing in the open foyer in statement style. Her look took a wild turn in a cheetah print coat and matching beret, both teamed with a black tank top and leggings. On her feet, the look got even edgier with Cardi B’s choice of leather boots. The knee-high silhouette featured a sleeve-like fit over a 4-inch wedge heel, bearing resemblance to a sleek design from Givenchy. Titled the Shark Lock...
Footwear News

Jessica Simpson Goes Wild Choosing Winter Boots in $21 Leopard-Print Sweater & Skinny Jeans

Sometimes, even Jessica Simpson needs help choosing shoes—as seen in her latest Instagram post. Simpson took to social media to share her outfit ideas for a dinner date with her kids. The Footwear News cover star posed for a mirror selfie in a pair of classic blue jeans, layered gold necklaces, rings and a beige headband. Simpson elevated her glam look with a cozy leopard sweater—naturally, from her own fashion line. The actress’ Kenna style, currently on sale for $21 (from $70), featured a crewneck fit with long sleeves, beige trim and a tan leopard print. Her graphic top gave her...
Hello Magazine

Victoria Beckham jets to Paris in the most extra outfit ever

On Tuesday evening, the gorgeous Victoria Beckham took to Instagram to share a video of herself on the way to Paris, rocking an extremely chic new outfit to mark the occasion. VB sported a stunning check suit which featured a longline coat, flares and the star also added a pair of sky-high high heels into the mix. She posed in her signature leg up mode and wrote: "I’m going on tour in my way! #VBPose in Paris."
Vogue Magazine

Dua Lipa’s Black Maximilian Dress Proves That Quiet Elegance Always Wins at the Fashion Awards

If the Fashion Awards paid tribute to services to young designers, Dua Lipa might well have walked away with a statuette for her commitment to wearing up-and-coming brands. The Vogue cover star, who this year reinvented herself as the poster girl for emerging talent thanks to her stylist Lorenzo Posocco’s eye for the next big thing, called upon Maximilian Davis to create her a custom look for the industry celebration.
Footwear News

Sofia Richie Layers Leather in Chic Chocolate Brown Outfit With White Chelsea Boots

Sofia Richie embraced double leather as a fall staple in an Instagram post over the weekend. The social media personality photographed herself wearing a neutral-toned matching set in chocolate brown and tagged Macy’s. The two-piece ensemble is from Macy’s private brand Bar III, which Richie launched a collection in partnership with the retailer earlier this month. The collection features casual knit silhouettes, faux leather outwear and matching sets which range from $39 to $149. The set Richie posted in featured a slightly oversized leather jacket that draped down to her thighs as well as a pair of high-waisted leather trousers with a...
TrendHunter.com

Leather Winter Fashion Collections

'Hardware LDN,' the London-based fashion house, has launched a winter fashion collection comprised of fine leather apparel. Included in this collection are trench coats, jackets, trousers, and dresses. The trench coats are available in 'Midnight Black,' and 'Rose Quartz Baby Pink' colors, while the jackets and trousers are available in...
Footwear News

How to Watch Virgil Abloh’s Final Louis Vuitton Menswear Show in Miami This Week

Following Virgil Abloh’s death on Sunday, the show must go on. The designer’s final Louis Vuitton menswear collection, “VIRGIL WAS HERE”—slated before his passing—will be shown in Miami on Nov. 30. Louis Vuitton shared a teaser for the spring 2022 show in an Instagram video. The clip features a child biking past settings like Miami beaches, shipping containers and an open field before racing towards an “LV”-branded red hot air balloon. Per the brand’s caption, the collection will be held in honor of the “life and legacy of a creative genius.” Since Abloh’s death, the worlds of entertainment, music, sports and more...
Vogue Magazine

Maria Sharapova and Iris van Herpen Turned Evian Bottles Into Haute Couture for the British Fashion Awards

When Maria Sharapova started to think about her outfit for the British Fashion Awards, she knew she wanted something different. Although she’s known for loving understated looks from labels like Givenchy, Dior, and David Koma, Sharapova wanted her first trip to the ceremony to be a departure. “I take more chances on the red carpet than in my everyday life, but I’m also much more confident now in my 30s than I was when I was younger,” she shared with Vogue on the phone from London. “The great thing about fashion is it allows us to experiment and step outside our comfort zones, to try something new.” With that in mind, Sharapova sought a look that connected to fashion’s future. Her custom Iris van Herpen gown is as striking as any of the designer’s haute couture pieces, but it comes with an eco-friendly twist—72% of the material used comes from recycled Evian plastic bottles.
Footwear News

Nicky Hilton Sparkles in Sequin Gown & Crystal Bow Pumps at FN Achievement Awards 2021

Nicky Hilton was the picture of glamour while arriving in New York to this year’s Footwear News Achievement Awards. The designer, along with sister Paris Hilton and mom Kathy Hilton, is the recipient of this year’s Icon Award. The socialite hit the red carpet with mom Kathy Hilton, wearing a sleek black sequined gown with long sleeves, a flowing train and bold thigh-high slit. Her look’s most dynamic statement came from a series of crystal bows on the bodice and cuffs, dripping with sparkling fringe. The sparkle was further accentuated with a crystal-covered clutch including “Mrs. Rothschild” lettering, plus a pair...
