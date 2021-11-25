Longtime Industry Writer and Consultant Passes Away

Shannon Family of Wines announced the appointment of Brett Scallan as Vice President of Marketing to lead the wine portfolio’s marketing vision and strategy. He will report directly to Clay and Angie Shannon. Scallan, an industry veteran, has held key roles in the wine industry, most recently Chief Marketing Officer and Partner with Red Wolf Beverage, prior as Senior Vice President of Marketing for both Treasury Wine Estates and Ste. Michelle Wine Estates leading strategy and innovation. The Shannon Family of Wines portfolio includes 13 Rams, Buck Shack, Clay Shannon, Giannecchini, High Valley, Mother Vine, Ovis, Shannon Ridge, Steele Wines and Urgency. Shannon Family of Wines is the recipient of the 7th Annual Green Medal Environment Award, given to the vineyard or winery that best demonstrates environmental stewardship through maximized environmental benefits from implementing sustainable practices. Currently certified to Certified California Sustainable Winegrowing, Fish Friendly Farming and LODI RULES, Shannon Ridge Family of Wines is soon to be one of the largest certified organic, mountain-grown vineyards in the U.S.
