New Jersey State

Longtime Industry Writer and Consultant Passes Away

thebeveragejournal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJack Robertiello, wine and spirits writer, book author, consultant, expert, tasting judge and longtime contributor to the Beverage Media Group publications network, among many trade and consumer titles, passed away at age 70 on Oct....

www.thebeveragejournal.com

thebeveragejournal.com

More French Domaines Arrive from Thomas Calder Selections

Slocum & Sons’ offerings of Thomas Calder Selections’ French imports expanded with the arrival of 12 new wines from four distinct producers. From the Loire Valley, comes Chidaine wines, which offers four easy-drinking, great value wines produced using regenerative agriculture and organic, biodynamic winemaking: François Chidaine Les Argiles Sec Vouvray, Les Choisilles Sec Montlouis, Les Tuffeaux Montlouis and Chidaine Touraine Sauvignon Blanc. From Domaine Goisot in Saint Bris, an official sub-region of the Côte d’Auxerre, are two new biodynamic white wines: Goisot Borgogne Blanc Aligote and St. Bris La Ronce, and two new reds: Côtes d’Auxerre Rouge Corps de Garde and Irancy Rouge Mazelots. From Pabiot, one of only three totally natural domaines in the Pouilly-Fumé appellation, are two white wines: Pabiot Pouilly-Fumé Prélude Sauvignon Blanc, a blend of all three terroirs found at the estate and Pabiot Pouilly-Fumé Florilège Tradition Sauvignon Blanc. From Chez Tissot in the Jura, comes small production wines marked by elegance and freshness in styles that range from sparkling and still to the signature Vin Jaune of the region; two new to the state are its Tissot Cremant du Jura Extra Brut Rosé NV and Chardonnay Graviers.
DRINKS
thebeveragejournal.com

East Coast Beverage Adds New Irish Whiskey

East Coast Beverage added The Fighting 69th Irish Whiskey, produced by Florida-based Espiritus Group, a spirits development and marketing company, in conjunction with the 69th Infantry Regiment Historical Trust, which is a non-profit 501(c)(3) entity. Sourced from Irish distilleries, The Fighting 69th Irish Whiskey is triple distilled in copper pot stills and cask-aged in once-used bourbon and sherry barrels on Ireland’s southern coast. The whiskey celebrates the regiment’s history through the American Civil War to the Afghanistan War. A portion of the sales of each bottle sold benefits the trust and supports its historic preservation mission, as well as philanthropic activities on behalf of the Regiment’s veterans and their families. A certified National Public Landmark, the 69th Regiment Armory spans a full Manhattan block and still serves as the New York Army National Guard 1st Battalion, 69th Infantry Regiment headquarters. There, the 69th Infantry Regimental Staff conducts programs to preserve and educate visitors on the history, traditions, heraldry, lineage, armory and historical artifacts of the Regiment. They also provide various forms of assistance to unit members, unit veterans and their families.
DRINKS
Variety

How the NY Times Built Its Op-Docs Series Into an Awards Pipeline for Nonfiction Films

Ten years ago, the New York Times embarked on an experiment to incorporate short documentary films into its opinion section and quickly established itself as an alternative to HBO Documentary Films, then the most prominent distributor of short documentaries, growing along with the market for these short nonfiction films in its first decade. Errol Morris, Jessica Yu and Alex Gibney made shorts for “New York Times: Op-Docs” its inaugural year and since that time its roster has expanded to include Garrett Bradley and Laura Poitras, who expanded their respective op-docs into features that garnered favor with Oscar voters: Poitras’ Oscar-winning documentary...
MOVIES
Chicago Tribune

Daywatch: Tensions between Black, Latino aldermen go public over city’s ward map | Allstate to sell Northbrook campus for $232 million | Best books of 2021

Good morning, Chicago. The World Health Organization warned Monday that the global risk from the omicron variant is “very high” based on early evidence, though it may take a few weeks for scientists to determine how well the existing COVID-19 vaccines protect against the variant. President Joe Biden called the new variant a cause for concern but “not a cause for panic” and said he was not ...
CHICAGO, IL
thebeveragejournal.com

December Cover Story: American Sparkling Wine

As emerging and legacy domestic sparkling wine producers alike invest in quality and ageability, the U.S. market is ready to embrace a wider array of home-grown bubbly. American sparkling wine has been a serious category since Jack and Jamie Davies brought Calistoga’s old Schramsberg estate back to life in the mid-1960s. But in recent years, increasing attention to quality and versatility within the category has breathed new energy into American sparkling wine.
DRINKS

