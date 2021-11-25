Longtime Industry Writer and Consultant Passes Away

Slocum & Sons’ offerings of Thomas Calder Selections’ French imports expanded with the arrival of 12 new wines from four distinct producers. From the Loire Valley, comes Chidaine wines, which offers four easy-drinking, great value wines produced using regenerative agriculture and organic, biodynamic winemaking: François Chidaine Les Argiles Sec Vouvray, Les Choisilles Sec Montlouis, Les Tuffeaux Montlouis and Chidaine Touraine Sauvignon Blanc. From Domaine Goisot in Saint Bris, an official sub-region of the Côte d’Auxerre, are two new biodynamic white wines: Goisot Borgogne Blanc Aligote and St. Bris La Ronce, and two new reds: Côtes d’Auxerre Rouge Corps de Garde and Irancy Rouge Mazelots. From Pabiot, one of only three totally natural domaines in the Pouilly-Fumé appellation, are two white wines: Pabiot Pouilly-Fumé Prélude Sauvignon Blanc, a blend of all three terroirs found at the estate and Pabiot Pouilly-Fumé Florilège Tradition Sauvignon Blanc. From Chez Tissot in the Jura, comes small production wines marked by elegance and freshness in styles that range from sparkling and still to the signature Vin Jaune of the region; two new to the state are its Tissot Cremant du Jura Extra Brut Rosé NV and Chardonnay Graviers.

DRINKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO