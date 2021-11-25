Runwood Homes receives Mayor’s Certificate of Recognition

DAMARISCOTTA — Heidi Gallagher, of Damariscotta, recently gained national recognition for work she does as a case manager working with people living with severe and persistent mental illness. Gallagher, who began working for Break of Day Mental Health Group in October of 2009, has been with the company basically since the company launched as a Daily Living Skills provider back in 2009, according to Break of Day, in a news release. From there, she quickly excelled in her work and began taking classes to obtain her MHRT/C certification and began working as a case manager.

