Hershey's has released four new holiday KISSES flavors that are sure to delight consumers this holiday season. Each flavor has its own unique wrapping adding to the festivities they offer. The Hot Cocoa with Marshmallow Creme KISSES are made with a milk chocolate shell and a marshmallow creme inside, all "wrapped in a deep brown foil spotted with marshmallow designs." The Candy Cane KISSES are made with white creme and spots of candy cane sporting the iconic candy on its foil. The Dark Chocolate with Mint Creme KISSES has a milk chocolate shell and mint creme inside wrapped in a green foil covered in white snowflakes. The Milk Chocolate with Cherry Cordial Creme KISSES taste like the holiday treat and "are wrapped in elegant shades of red."

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 15 DAYS AGO