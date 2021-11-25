3 Things Washington Fans Should Watch for in Bills-Saints on Thanksgiving

The New Orleans Saints will play in front of a national audience on Thanksgiving night for the third time in the last four seasons on Thursday evening, this time in an interconference matchup as they host the Buffalo Bills at the Caesars Superdome. New Orleans (5-5), currently tied in record with the Minnesota Vikings and the San Francisco 49ers for what would be the NFC's final two Wild Card playoff spots, will be looking to improve its standing in the race for the postseason, while the Bills (6 -4) are involved in a heated battle for the AFC East lead with the New England Patriots (7-4). This will be New Orleans' fourth time playing on Thanksgiving, all taking place since 2010 and all victories (at Dallas-2010, vs. Atlanta-2018, at Atlanta-2019). While the Bills and Saints share small market roots, they also have the commonality of being backed by two of the most vocal fan bases in the National Football League. Being in the friendly, warm confines of the Caesars Superdome on Thursday evening, should serve as an advantage for New Orleans. The Saints lead the all-time series 7-4, having ripped off the last five meetings dating to the 2001 season opener in Buffalo.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO