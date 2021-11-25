ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

3 Things Washington Fans Should Watch for in Bills-Saints on Thanksgiving

By Matt Weyrich
NBC Washington
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article3 things for WFT fans to watch in Bills-Saints on Thanksgiving originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The NFL’s three-game Thanksgiving slate concludes with a primetime matchup between the Buffalo Bills and New Orleans Saints. Both teams are fighting for a Wild Card spot in their respective conferences and recent struggles...

www.nbcwashington.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Re-Sign Former First-Round Pick

The Saints have reportedly decided to bring back receiver Kevin White. White was waived from the 53-man roster a few days ago before New Orleans’ game against the Philadelphia Eagles but now, he looks to be back in the fold. White has had a few opportunities this season but hasn’t...
NFL
inquirer.com

Peyton and Eli Manning skipping ‘Monday Night Football’ this week after their curse claimed another NFL player

It looks like the Madden Curse has some competition, thanks to Hall of Famer Peyton Manning and his younger brother, Eli. Since the launch of their Monday Night Football alternate telecast this season on ESPN2, the Manning brothers have featured six current NFL players as guests. In every case, that player and his team have gone on to lose the following week — a notable streak in a league that’s often a prisoner to superstition.
NFL
FanSided

3 quarterbacks who need to be benched after Week 9

These NFL quarterbacks played badly enough in the early slate of Week 9 to just take a seat on the bench and think about their poor play. Week 9 of the NFL season got off to just about the craziest start that you could imagine. The Cowboys got blown out by the Broncos at home, the Bills lost to the Jaguars as neither team found the end zone, the Browns lambasted the Bengals after a drama-filled week in Cleveland, the Falcons upended the Saints, and the Giants topped the Raiders.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Spun

Look: Alvin Kamara Has 3-Word Message For Saints Fans

For the past three weeks, Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been sidelined with a knee injury. While there’s no clear timetable for his return, the All-Pro did just post a cryptic message on Twitter. Moments ago, Kamara tweeted “I’m on it.”. There’s no telling if this is Kamara’s way...
NFL
ClutchPoints

3 teams that need to pick up Adrian Peterson ASAP

After almost a year-long break, veteran running back Adrian Peterson found his way back to the league once again after being signed by the Tennessee Titans in early November. Due to the season-ending injury of star rusher Derrick Henry, Mike Vrabel needed the contribution of the 36-year-old who eventually saw action in three games.
NFL
fantasydata.com

Start 'Em Sit 'Em Week 13

The NFL schedule is starting to heat up with playoff seeds and divisional races in full swing, while the fantasy season is quickly approaching its end. Underdogs have been dominant, leading to a wildly entertaining and unpredictable 2021 for all teams. Players have impressed and disappointed in surprising spots, while injuries have taken some of the game's best talent away, forcing role players to step up and produce.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Siemian
Person
Taylor Heinicke
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Nbc Sports Washington#American Football#Wft#Bills Saints#Nbc Sports#The Buffalo Bills#Acl#Siemian
Sporting News

Who plays on 'Thursday Night Football' tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 13

One of the weirdest "Thursday Night Football" matchups of every year comes the week after Thanksgiving. What's so strange about it? Usually, two of the six teams that played on the holiday will face off in a second consecutive Thursday game. It's the only time each year that happens, as Thanksgiving is the only day that multiple teams play on Thursday.
NFL
CBS Boston

Let’s Look At The Buffalo Bills, Who Will Host Patriots In Their Biggest Game Of The Season

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots have won six straight games, turning their season around and getting themselves smack dab in the middle of the fight for the top seed in the AFC. It’s been an improbable run, and it has the team and the fans rather excited. But all of those positive vibes can come crashing down if the Patriots take the field Monday night in Orchard Park and get soundly beaten by the Bills. That’s kind of how life works in the NFL. With that in mind, it feels safe to say this is the biggest game of the year for...
NFL
buffalonynews.net

5 Things To Watch: Colts At Bills, Week 11

Get inside this week's Colts-Bills matchup with a look at both sides of the line of scrimmage and how last season's playoff loss in Buffalo lingered in a positive way. JJ Stankevitz. 1. Jonathan Taylor and the Colts' run game against the Bills' run defense. Jonathan Taylor has been the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Times Union

Bills vs Saints: How to watch and stream online

The last time the Buffalo Bills played on Thanksgiving Josh Allen enjoyed a breakthrough performance against “America’s Team,” the Dallas Cowboys, and the Bills prevailed by a score of 26-15 on Nov. 28, 2019. That signature victory helped propel the Bills to a playoff appearance and made a statement before...
NFL
neworleanssaints.com

Ways to Watch: Saints vs Bills 2021 NFL Week 12

The New Orleans Saints will play in front of a national audience on Thanksgiving night for the third time in the last four seasons on Thursday evening, this time in an interconference matchup as they host the Buffalo Bills at the Caesars Superdome. New Orleans (5-5), currently tied in record with the Minnesota Vikings and the San Francisco 49ers for what would be the NFC's final two Wild Card playoff spots, will be looking to improve its standing in the race for the postseason, while the Bills (6 -4) are involved in a heated battle for the AFC East lead with the New England Patriots (7-4). This will be New Orleans' fourth time playing on Thanksgiving, all taking place since 2010 and all victories (at Dallas-2010, vs. Atlanta-2018, at Atlanta-2019). While the Bills and Saints share small market roots, they also have the commonality of being backed by two of the most vocal fan bases in the National Football League. Being in the friendly, warm confines of the Caesars Superdome on Thursday evening, should serve as an advantage for New Orleans. The Saints lead the all-time series 7-4, having ripped off the last five meetings dating to the 2001 season opener in Buffalo.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy