Blink Opens India Office to Expand International Footprint

Enterprises on AWS can leverage Okera’s advanced capabilities to boost data agility and simplify data governance. Okera, the Universal Data Authorization company, today announced it has expanded its capabilities with Amazon Web Services (AWS), introducing new integrations and product editions that allow customers to maximize the value of their investment on AWS. Okera’s first platform-specific edition, Okera for Amazon EMR, allows customers to protect the confidential, personally identifiable, and regulated data stored on Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) and processed on the massively scalable Amazon EMR. The second platform-specific edition will be Okera for Snowflake, announced earlier this month, which will be publicly available exclusively on AWS in early 2022.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO