Blink Opens India Office to Expand International Footprint

By Sheryl Sheth
smarteranalyst.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlink Charging Co. (BLNK) will open a new office in Noida, India, to boost its international footprint. The office will act as the main hub for the company’s international expansion plans in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East regions. Blink Charging provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and...

