This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. Driven by robust growth across all of its key metrics, Semtech Corporation (SMTC) reported better-than-expected third-quarter results despite the global chip shortage. Shares rose 1.2% on the news, and closed at $86.69 on December 1.Semtech supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductors, and advanced algorithms for consumers, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial end markets. Its shares have gained 27.7% over the past year.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 8 HOURS AGO