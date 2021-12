WENATCHEE — As they mustered out after helping to treat the COVID-19 surge in Wenatchee’s hospital, Navy servicemembers got a sendoff from some military bigwigs. On Sunday, Surgeon General of the U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Bruce Gillingham and Hospital Corps Force Master Chief Michael Roberts visited with Confluence Health staff and the 20 Navy medics who’ve worked alongside them for the last month. The team was ending a 30-day rotation to help Central Washington Hospital cope with the flood of COVID patients being cared for amid the worst surge of the pandemic.

WENATCHEE, WA ・ 7 DAYS AGO