UK Software Firm Blue Prism Agrees to Vista's $1.63 Billion Final Takeover Offer

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 6 days ago

(Reuters) -British robotics software company Blue Prism has agreed to a 1.22 billion pound ($1.63 billion) final takeover offer from U.S. private equity firm Vista Equity, the parties said on Thursday, topping a proposal from SS&C Technologies. The increased 1,250 pence-per-share cash offer from Bali Bidco...

www.usnews.com

geekwire.com

Investor presses Microsoft to release results of Bill Gates investigation after rare shareholder win

After winning support from Microsoft shareholders for more transparency and independence in the company’s handling and disclosure of sexual harassment cases, an investor is calling on Microsoft to publicly release the results of an independent investigation into past allegations against co-founder Bill Gates. Microsoft shareholders sent a signal “that these...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Brazilian digital banking platform Nu to offer 289.2 million shares in IPO, priced at $8 to $9 each

Brazilian digital banking platform Nu Holdings Ltd. set terms for its initial public offering on Tuesday, with plans to offer 289.2 million Class A shares, priced at $8 to $9 each. The company is also planning to list Class A shares in the form of Brazilian depositary receipts in Brazil, with each BDR representing 1/6(th) of a Class A ordinary share. The company has applied to list on the New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker 'NU.' Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and Nu Invest Corretora de Valores SA are lead underwriters in a syndicate of 13 banks on the deal. Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. The company had a loss of $99.1 million in the nine months through Sept. 30, wider than the loss of $64.4 million posted in the year-earlier period. Revenue roughly doubled to $1.062 billion from $534.6 billion. The Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 0.5% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 24%.
MARKETS
Axios

Blue Prism agrees to SS&C takeover, withdraws support for Vista bid

Blue Prism (LSE: PRSM), a British robotic process automation company, agreed to a £1.24 billion takeover offer from SS&C Technologies (Nasdaq: SSNC) and withdrew its support for a slightly lower bid from Vista Equity Partners. Why it matters: Vista has a reputation for winning deals with its wallet, not for...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Video Platform Rumble to Go Public Via $2.1 Billion SPAC Deal

(Reuters) - Canadian video platform Rumble Inc said on Wednesday it would go public by merging with blank-check firm CF Acquisition Corp VI at an initial enterprise value of $2.1 billion. The deal is expected to provide about $400 million in proceeds to Rumble, the company said in a statement.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robotics Software#Blue Prism#Software Company#Cash Offer#Reuters#British#Vista Equity#Ss C Technologies#Bali Bidco Ltd#Coast Capital#Daimler#National Health Service
wsau.com

Razer’s top execs offer to take firm private, valuing it at $3.2 billion

(Reuters) – Razer Inc said on Thursday that a group led by its top executives proposed to take the gaming hardware maker private in a deal that values the Hong Kong-listed company at HK$24.70 billion ($3.17 billion). The group led by Chairman Min-Liang Tan and non-executive director Kaling Lim, who...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Factbox-Grab Debuts on Nasdaq, Marking Biggest Southeast Asia Listing

(Reuters) - Grab, Southeast Asia's biggest ride-hailing and food delivery firm, lists on Nasdaq on Thursday following its $40 billion merger with special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Altimeter Growth Corp. The deal is the world's biggest ever by a blank-check company and the biggest U.S. listing by a Southeast Asian firm.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

India's Swiggy to Invest $700 Million in Grocery Delivery Service Instamart

BENGALURU (Reuters) - SoftBank-backed Indian food delivery startup Swiggy said on Thursday it would invest $700 million in its grocery delivery service Instamart, to strengthen its footing in a highly competitive domestic market. First launched in the Indian cities of Bengaluru and Gurugram last year, Instamart is set to reach...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Ride-Hailing Firm Ola Plans IPO in First Half of 2022, Readies 'Super App'

(Reuters) -Indian ride-hailing company Ola plans to go public in the first half of 2022, Chief Executive Officer Bhavish Aggarwal said on Thursday, undeterred by the recent volatility and lackluster listing of some start-ups in the country. Ola, backed by Japan's SoftBank Group, is also gearing up to create something...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Rothermeres up Offer to Take Daily Mail Publisher Private

LONDON (Reuters) -The controlling shareholders of the Daily Mail publisher, the Rothermere family, increased the cash component of its offer to buy out other shareholders to 270 pence per share, representing a 5.9% rise on its original bid, they said. The Rothermeres agreed a deal to take Daily Mail and...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Thyssenkrupp on Track With Restructuring, Sees Higher Margins

BERLIN (Reuters) -Thyssenkrupp said on Thursday it expects mid-term adjusted margins of 4-6% as its restructuring programme progresses, adding it is looking into options for its marine systems, cement plants and chemicals divisions. The group is considering partnerships and consolidation or a stand-alone scenario for its marine systems division and...
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

UK Block of Meta's Giphy Deal Could Signal Future Acquisition Difficulties for Big Tech

The Competition and Markets Authority in the UK moved to block Facebook parent company Meta from acquiring the image sharing platform Giphy after saying advertisers and consumers would be adversely impacted. Hatem Dhiab, managing partner at Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment, joined Cheddar to break down the decision and noted that the CMA's order could also halt other big tech firms from making similar purchases in the future. "I think this is going to be true for Facebook, it's going to happen for other big tech companies — Amazon, perhaps Google, so it's interesting that the UK is starting this wave," he said.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

UK Firms Struggle to Find Staff, See Higher Inflation - BoE Survey

LONDON (Reuters) -British companies are struggling to find the staff they need and expect higher inflation in the year ahead, according to a survey published on Thursday by the Bank of England, which is weighing up whether to raise interest rates this month. The BoE's monthly Decision Maker Panel survey...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Mastercard raises dividend by 11%, OKs $8 billion buyback program

Mastercard Inc. said late Tuesday its board of directors authorized an 11% dividend increase and an $8 billion share buyback program. The dividend of 49 cents a share will be paid on Feb. 9 to shareholders of record as of Jan. 7, the company said. The new share repurchase program will become effective at the end of the company's previously announced $6 billion program. Mastercard said it had about $4.4 billion remaining under the current program authorization. Shares of Mastercard rose 1% in the extended session Tuesday after ending the regular trading day down 2.5%.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Clearlake buys private cyber security company Quest Software for $5.4 billion

Clearlake Capital Group LP said Monday it would buy private cybersecurity company Quest Software from Francisco Partners. A source familiar with the transaction told MarketWatch the value of the transaction is about $5.4 billion. Quest CEO Patrick Nichols will remain in his current position, along with the existing executive management team. Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, BoA Securities, Barclays, Credit Suisse, BMO Capital Markets and Citigroup are issuing debt financing for the deal. The transaction comes about five years after Francisco Partners carved out the Quest business from Dell Technologies Inc. for $2.4 billion.
BUSINESS
finextra.com

UK's sixth clearing bank set to launch with $1.1 billion valuation

The Bank of London is set to enter the UK's clearing market with a pre-revenue valuation of $1.1 billion and plans to recruit 3000 staff over the five years. Founded by Anthony Watson, a former chief information officer at both Nike and Barclays, The Bank of London has received its first bank licence as the 6th principal clearing bank of the UK - becoming only the second new clearing bank in more than 250 years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
irei.com

KKR lobs $12b takeover offer for Telecom Italia

KKR has submitted a $12 billion preliminary cash offer to buy Italy’s largest phone company, TIM/Telecom Italia, in what would be one of the largest transactions in the telecommunications industry this year, according to Bloomberg. The news outlet also reported that this would be one of the largest purchases ever...
BUSINESS

