Luke Ovgard details the 'Grand Slams' as set out by the International Game Fish Association A Gallup poll has asked Americans "What is your favorite sport to watch?" annually since 1937. America's Pastime (baseball) led right off the bat and remained there for nearly 30 years before being supplanted in popularity by America's Game (football) in the 1960s. Baseball fans thinking their sport would retake the top spot were quickly proven off-base, as football never relinquished that favorite spot with American fans. After 60-plus years on top, 37 percent of fans prefer football to any other sport —...

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO