A crossword for chess fans

Crosswords are the perfect hobby to destress and take your mind off worries, while keeping your brain active. The first crossword looked a lot different than it does today. It was published in The New York Times on December 13, 1913 and it was called a “word-cross.” It was shaped like a diamond with a diamond cut out in the middle and the numbers went around the edge. From there, the puzzles continued to develop into the ones we have today. The difficulty depending on the day of the week began when Will Shortz became the Crossword Editor for The New York Times in 1993. He also took the more straight-forward puzzles and added more word play to the clues and answers.
