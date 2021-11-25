ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A crossword for chess fans

By CHESS Magazine
chessbase.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article11/25/2021 – The World Championship match will start very soon, and is scheduled to run over...

en.chessbase.com

californianewswire.com

Brilliant Chess Game Finale by World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen Has Been Added to ‘Chess Board Rapture’ NFT Collection

NEW YORK, N.Y., Nov 19, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — A Magnus Carlsen chess brilliancy that wrapped up his successful 2016 World Chess Championship match defense has been minted by Citrusw00d Productions on the OpenSea non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace. The latest addition to the Chess Board Rapture NFT collection depicts the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
chessbase.com

London Chess Classic 2021

2021 London Chess Classic. Press release from 22.11.21. As well as the 'Chess Fun Days' for 100 children from CSC...
WORLD
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Weekly Chess Puzzle

Each week the Fort Wayne Chess club will offer tips for learning or improving your chess game. The puzzles you see are to teach simple checkmating patterns or 1-3 move tactics to strengthen your foresight and decision making; usually with only one best solution. Note: It is recommended that puzzles be solved on an actual chess board to help visualize the game.
FORT WAYNE, IN
lobbyobserver.org

Crossword Puzzles: Stand the Test of Time

Crosswords are the perfect hobby to destress and take your mind off worries, while keeping your brain active. The first crossword looked a lot different than it does today. It was published in The New York Times on December 13, 1913 and it was called a “word-cross.” It was shaped like a diamond with a diamond cut out in the middle and the numbers went around the edge. From there, the puzzles continued to develop into the ones we have today. The difficulty depending on the day of the week began when Will Shortz became the Crossword Editor for The New York Times in 1993. He also took the more straight-forward puzzles and added more word play to the clues and answers.
HOBBIES
fiddleheadfocus.com

Fiddlehead Focus Crossword Puzzle for Nov. 17, 2021

Instructions – You can complete this crossword puzzle online. Just click on the box you want to fill in and begin typing the word you think is the answer to the clue. If you cannot find the answer to a clue for this puzzle, click the question mark to the right of the clue. A news article or image will open up on your screen, and the answer to the clue is one of the words in the article.
HOBBIES
FiveThirtyEight

A Chess Player Almost Won A Chess Game

The auditorium in Dubai hosting the 2021 World Chess Championship is reminiscent of the American Museum of Natural History in New York City. Each features a grand, darkened room with a glowing diorama, filled with motionless drama. And in both, a squid and a whale remain deadlocked in their boxes, caught in the middle of a grueling battle.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
chessbase.com

The Winning Academy 2: The Art of Exchanging Heavy Pieces

The Winning Academy 2: The Art of Exchanging Heavy Pieces
ARTS
Gamespot

Learn From Grandmasters And Save On This Chess Training Package

Chess has been a popular game for a long time, and there's a good reason for that. It's a game that isn't too terribly challenging to pick up, but it's exceedingly hard to master, with layers upon layers of strategy to learn. If you're looking to improve your chess skills or pick it up for the first time as a new hobby, The Chess Strategy Secrets: 2021 Ultimate Club Players Toolbox Bundle is a good place to start. It gives you everything you'll need to become a solid chess player, and it's on sale for just $43 (Reg. $419) with promo code SAVE15NOV.
LIFESTYLE
chessbase.com

Chess at the Spanish Pavilion

Chess at the Spanish Pavilion
SPORTS
Washington Post

Solution to Evan Birnholz’s Nov. 21 Post Magazine crossword, “Playing With Your Food”

I mentioned a little while ago that I was one of the constructors for this year’s Boswords Fall Themeless League. This past Monday, Nov. 15, was my turn. It’s been a while since I published a 15x15 themeless crossword — I think my most recent one before Monday was in October 2015 in the New York Times. But I was happy to have the opportunity and appreciate that I got to work with editor Brad Wilber and organizers John Lieb and Andrew Kingsley. I was also interviewed about this puzzle and other crossword matters, but I’ll wait to post that interview until at-home solvers receive the complete set of Boswords puzzles in a couple of weeks. In the meantime, if you aren’t currently solving as part of the league, you can order the puzzles at this link and you should receive them on Nov. 30.
SAINT PATRICK'S DAY
chessbase.com

Sagar and Amruta in Dubai: Day 2 impressions

Sagar and Amruta in Dubai: Day 2 impressions
WORLD
Newsweek

'I Made a $4million Chess Set'

The set has 20,000 diamonds of different sizes across the 32 pieces; that's a lot of stone setting. I had to assemble a small team of highly skilled setters to help me put the diamonds in absolutely perfectly.
LIFESTYLE
chessbase.com

Grotesque chess problems

Grotesque chess problems
HUNGARY
chessbase.com

Fritz 18: Play and share brilliancies - and win in the Fritz18 lottery!

Fritz 18: Play and share brilliancies - and win in the Fritz18 lottery!
GAMBLING
oc-breeze.com

Printable sudoku and crossword puzzles for the fourth week of November 2021

We continue a fun addition to our monthly Dining, Arts & Entertainment publication (DARTS) — printable sudoku and crossword puzzles for the fourth week of November 2021!. The last two pages of DARTS give our readers an opportunity to challenge themselves with:. a crossword;. a sudoku;. and a Crypto Fun!
chessbase.com

Trent's Tactics - World Championships Special (I)

On this DVD IM Trent shows the Albin Counter-Gambit (1.d4 d5 2.c4 e5). Trent found a number of extremely dangerous Theoretical Novelties which will truly put the Albin Counter-Gambit back on the map. Lawrence Trent takes us through the world of tactics. In every new episode, he teaches us a...
SPORTS
TrendHunter.com

Wizard-Themed Chess Sets

Harry Potter fans will be excited to hear that LEGO has released the authentic wizard's chess set from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. The franchise celebrates the 20th Anniversary of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone this year. The LEGO game board comes with 876 pieces and is a...
SHOPPING
chessbase.com

Daniel King’s Power Play Show: Spectacular Shirov - again

11/26/2021 – In this week’s show, GM Daniel King presents puzzle positions from games of Nepomniachtchi and Carlsen but for the main dish of the day he shows another spectacular attack from Alexei Shirov. | Power Play is on air most Fridays. Watch it on-demand with a ChessBase Premium account. All the usual puzzles, games and instruction will be on offer.
HOBBIES

