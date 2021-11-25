A crossword for chess fans

I mentioned a little while ago that I was one of the constructors for this year’s Boswords Fall Themeless League. This past Monday, Nov. 15, was my turn. It’s been a while since I published a 15x15 themeless crossword — I think my most recent one before Monday was in October 2015 in the New York Times. But I was happy to have the opportunity and appreciate that I got to work with editor Brad Wilber and organizers John Lieb and Andrew Kingsley. I was also interviewed about this puzzle and other crossword matters, but I’ll wait to post that interview until at-home solvers receive the complete set of Boswords puzzles in a couple of weeks. In the meantime, if you aren’t currently solving as part of the league, you can order the puzzles at this link and you should receive them on Nov. 30.

SAINT PATRICK'S DAY ・ 11 DAYS AGO