Despite the challenges of border closures and flight groundings, the Asia-Pacific region remains one of the most important and dynamic markets for MRO. In this webinar, in partnership with the organisers of the Singapore Airshow, our expert panel will discuss growth prospects and challenges for the sector as airlines resume flights in earnest and recovery begins. What opportunities, for instance, do the rapid growth in international e-commerce, the arrival of latest-generation aircraft, and the emergence of new technologies promise for MRO providers and the wider industry?

INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO