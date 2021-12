It's never a good idea to get behind the wheel if you've been drinking, but there are even more reasons why you don't want to do that this weekend in Minnesota. The Thanksgiving holiday weekend is a time many of us get together with family and friends. It's also a time when many of us have a few adult beverages. But if you do that and you get behind the wheel, law enforcement officers across Minnesota will be waiting for you.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO